Grant’s Farm Reopening General Admission Next Week

Good news for nature (and beer) lovers, Grant’s Farm (10501 Gravois Road, 314-577-2626)
is reopening for general admission next week. Starting on Friday, May 28, guests can head back into the site to do those special Grant's Farm things like feed the goats and look at the Clydesdales again.
Visits won’t be exactly like before the pandemic, though, because reservations and some safety precautions are still required.
"Social distancing, local mask-wearing requirements and other safety guidelines will be observed throughout the park to ensure a safe and pleasurable visit," Grant's Farm announced in a press release.
The park is offering some all-new experiences on site, too. In addition to the Deer Park Adventure, visitors can also enjoy experiences like the Backstage Animal Adventure and Friday Nights at the Farm
, where Chef Sam offers a unique food and beer tasting each week.
So if your kids are desperate to feed some goats and ride a carousel or a camel this summer, you can book your visit now. (Pro tip: Book your parking in advance, too.)
Grant’s Farm is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through August 22.
