Monday, May 24, 2021

Pride Care-A-Van Returns for 2021 Car Parade

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge It's almost time to bust out those rainbows, St. Louis. - JENNIFER HYLTON-WHITED
  • Jennifer Hylton-Whited
  • It's almost time to bust out those rainbows, St. Louis.

When the usual Pride celebrations couldn’t happen last year, a “Pride Car-A-Van” was organized instead.

The Car-A-Van is a parade of cars that drives around St. Louis spreading LGBTQ pride, awareness and love. The event is back this year and will run from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. Since Tower Grove Pride has been bumped to September this year, the Car-A-Van is a good way to safely celebrate Pride during actual Pride month.



The slow procession of honking and rainbow-decorated cars will be rolling through the Central West End, Midtown, Downtown, Soulard, Tower Grove South, The Grove and Cherokee Street that afternoon — and they’re even suggesting some viewing locations along the way so you can get a great view while cheering the cars on with others.

On the map of the route, you can see the streets the caravan will be traveling and some local businesses that serve as community gathering spots. The map features estimated viewing times calculated so you don’t have to wait around all day for the fun to begin.

If you’re watching (or participating) the Pride Car-A-Van you’re encouraged to dress up or decorate to show your support. And if you’d like to drive your car in the event, then good news! The deadline to register has been extended for a few days with a small fee, so jump right on that. You can find more information about that at the sign up page.

