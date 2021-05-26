America’s Birthday Parade Returns to Downtown St. Louis on July 3

click to enlarge
For amber waves of grain (and more than a little red, white and blue) head to the America's Birthday Parade this year.
The America’s Birthday Parade is returning to downtown St. Louis on July 3 and for 2021 it’s bringing something a little extra special.
The theme of the patriotic parade this year is “America the Beautiful” and not only will it highlight all that is lovely in this country from sea to shining sea, but it will also include elements from St. Louis’ Annie Malone, PrideFest and St. Patrick’s Day parades, all of which were canceled last year as a result of the pandemic.
This family-friendly outdoor parade will roll down Market Street and will include nearly two dozen floats, fourteen local and national marching bands and more than 250 dancers. Attendees can also expect to see giant helium balloons and antique fire engines.
The parade will also feature musical performances by Audri Bartholomew of “The Voice,” SJ McDonald of “American Idol” and St. Louis’ own Red and Black Brass Band
.
“We are so excited to bring the America's Birthday Parade back this year,” said City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “It makes me proud that they're bringing together other organizations who had to cancel their own parades, leading with a spirit of collaboration that St. Louis and the whole country can appreciate. I encourage everyone to celebrate however they feel comfortable, and to consider the health and safety of their fellow paradegoers as they come together Downtown to celebrate."
The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 3 and will march west from South Broadway Avenue and Market Street (at Kiener Plaza) all the way to 18th Street and Market Street (near Union Station). Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
And if you can’t attend but would still like to see the parade, it will be broadcast live on KMOV Channel 4
.
Visit AmericasBirthdayParade.com
for more details on featured performances, parking information, health and safety guidelines and more.
