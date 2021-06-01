St. Louis Is Loving This Video Clip of Words We Can't Pronounce

If you’re down for a laugh, you have to check out the videos from local “Comedian/Musician/Model” Wag Da Vinci.
He lovingly mocks St. Louis for all of our weird proclivities and pronunciations and he does it all in a warm, hilarious way.
His recent video on Instagram, captioned, “Words PEOPLE FROM ST. LOUIS can't pronounce…” has been making the rounds and it’s cracking up everyone across town.
In the short clip, he not only gives us all a lesson on how to pronounce words like “HAIR” and “YEAR,” but when he digs into how to say “BREWERY” there’s even a cute little dog that makes an accidental cameo. (Surprise dog appearances are always the best thing to see in a video online.)
In addition to the pronunciation video, Da Vinci also supplies us with other videos that include lessons on how to fix a St. Louis accent, how to talk to a girl who is into astrology and even a video addressing the differences between the high schools in St. Louis. In that video, what he has to say about Desmet, CBC and Chaminade is priceless.
