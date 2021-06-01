Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

St. Louis Is Loving This Video Clip of Words We Can't Pronounce

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 3:23 PM


If you’re down for a laugh, you have to check out the videos from local “Comedian/Musician/Model” Wag Da Vinci.

He lovingly mocks St. Louis for all of our weird proclivities and pronunciations and he does it all in a warm, hilarious way.



His recent video on Instagram, captioned, “Words PEOPLE FROM ST. LOUIS can't pronounce…” has been making the rounds and it’s cracking up everyone across town.


In the short clip, he not only gives us all a lesson on how to pronounce words like “HAIR” and “YEAR,” but when he digs into how to say “BREWERY” there’s even a cute little dog that makes an accidental cameo. (Surprise dog appearances are always the best thing to see in a video online.)

In addition to the pronunciation video, Da Vinci also supplies us with other videos that include lessons on how to fix a St. Louis accent, how to talk to a girl who is into astrology and even a video addressing the differences between the high schools in St. Louis. In that video, what he has to say about Desmet, CBC and Chaminade is priceless.

For more from Wag Da Vinci, you can visit his YouTube channel or follow him on Instagram and TikTok.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Missouri Politicians Finally Trust the Locals With Something
A Police Killing in St. Louis Remains Shrouded in Darkness
Pastaria Deli & Wine Is Perfection To Go
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes High Profile's Weed
RFT St. Louis Summer Guide: Make Every Moonlit Moment Count
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. America’s Birthday Parade Returns to Downtown St. Louis on July 3 Read More

  2. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Is Coming to St. Louis Read More

  3. Pride Care-A-Van Returns for 2021 Car Parade Read More

  4. The Muny in Forest Park Is Back, Announces Updated Summer Season Read More

  5. There are Going to Be Fireworks All Summer Along the Mississippi River Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 26, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation