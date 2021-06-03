Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, June 3, 2021

The Muny in Forest Park Now Planning to Operate at Full Capacity This Summer

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 2:44 PM



Just a couple of weeks ago, The Muny (1 Theatre Drive, 314-361,1900) announced that it was back and would resume putting on its beloved performances in Forest Park this summer. The lineup for the season had changed a bit and the seats were only going to be sold at 60 percent capacity, but the show would go on.



It was good news then, but it just got even better — now the Muny's capacity restrictions have been removed for the upcoming season with the support of the City of St. Louis Health Department.

A press release from the theater says that they can’t wait to welcome guests back to “summer nights filled with the magic of musical theater.”

Current season ticket holders will receive their season tickets later this month, and new subscriptions for the current five-show season will be available beginning Monday, June 7. The box office in Forest Park will be open for walk-up service starting July 5 and single tickets will go on sale on July 12.

The updated season is as follows:
  • Smokey Joe’s Cafe | July 26 – August 1
  • The Sound of Music | August 3 – 9
  • Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | August 12 – 18
  • On Your Feet! | August 21 – 27
  • Chicago | August 30 – September 5

Visit Muny.org for more information on the 2021 season or to purchase tickets.

