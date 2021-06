Tickets Now on Sale For Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in St. Louis

click to enlarge Courtesy Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

“The exhibit invites visitors inside to experience the works of Vincent Van Gogh in a whole new way. Through the magic of 'cutting-edge projection technology,' guests get an opportunity to feel like they’re walking around inside Van Gogh’s masterpieces of post-impressionism.



The experience runs for about an hour and includes more than 300 of Van Gogh’s iconic artworks (including 'Starry Night' and 'Sunflowers') along with his own words set to a symphonic score.”

If you were thrilled about the announcement ofcoming to St. Louis, you weren’t the only one.The touring exhibit has been selling out in other cities and you can now buy tickets for the St. Louis engagement in advance to make sure that you don’t miss out on the experience.The exhibit promises a unique way to engage with and be surrounded by the works of a master. The event will run from Thursday, September 16 to Sunday November 7 in St. Louis on the grounds of the St. Louis Galleria.From our preview story last month Tickets are on sale now. Visit VanGoghStLouis.com to buy yours or to find more information.