Monday, June 7, 2021

'America's Last Little Italy: The Hill' Wins Silver Telly Award

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM

click to enlarge RIVERFRONT TIMES
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES


Since its debut on PBS last November, St. Louis has fallen in love with America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill.



The documentary explores the history of the Italian-American Hill neighborhood in St. Louis, where the pasta is fresh, the streets are garlic-scented and everybody knows everybody else’s business.

The neighborhood has thrived for more than a century on the strength of the relationships built there and on the daily dedication exercised on the Hill to keep the area successful.

The family-oriented vibe of the community was captured accurately and lovingly in America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill and the documentary has since been named a Silver award-winner for General-History for Non-Broadcast in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards.

According to a press release, the Telly Award is “the premier award honoring video and television across all screens and is judged by leading experts from television, streaming networks, and production companies, including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, A&E Networks, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films and Vimeo.”

There are over 12,000 entries for these awards, and still this documentary on one of St. Louis' most charming neighborhoods stood out from the pack. The Hill isn’t St. Louis’ little secret anymore, it seems, because the film just keeps winning awards, including the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, Best Documentary at the Venus Italian International Film Festival, and Best Documentary at the Little Rock Italian Film Festival.

“We’re tremendously honored that America's Last Little Italy: The Hill has been recognized on a global stage at this year’s Telly Awards,” says director/producer Joseph Puleo. “It’s so rewarding that our film continues to resonate with the people who watch it, regardless of if they’re Italian-American or not. To bring the remarkable story of The Hill neighborhood to the attention of people across the world has been our goal all along, and this award will only help that cause.”

If you haven’t yet caught it on one of the many showings on PBS, you can rent or purchase the film any time on Amazon Prime Video.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
