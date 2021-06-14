JJ's Clubhouse Announces Sale, Closure June 17

click to enlarge
After years as a home to St. Louis leather aficionados and bears, JJ's Clubhouse is closing.
After 21 years as a gay bar and center of the city's bear culture, JJ's Clubhouse (3858 Market Street)
is set to close June 17. The announcement comes some two years after the bar was put on the market
.
"All good things must come to an end, and we are at ours," the bar's owners, Jeff Plunk and Jerry Jurak, said in a statement posted to Facebook on June 12, revealing that the business has been sold.
The statement continued
: "To all the bears, leather brothers and sisters and the LGBTQ community of St. Louis and the surrounding areas, thanks for making us one of of top 5 bear bars in the world, as well as Pantheon Awards and others that we were lucky to receive along the way. We will cherish them forever. It has been a fun and interesting ride; a lot of ups and downs from our wedding with family and friends to Pride floods and a pandemic."
The bar had long been the home to Show Me Bears
and Mr. Midwest Leather competition
, both events that acted as celebrated the lifestyles, bodies and fashion of the queer community in St. Louis beyond.
The bar has also announced a "Last Call" event for its last day on Thursday starting at 4 pm: "Help us celebrate an amazing 21 years with one final party."
