Monday, June 14, 2021

The Sip & Stroll Event in Tower Grove Park Is the Best Way to Start Your Weekend

Monday, June 14, 2021

There are so many lovely things to see in Tower Grove Park like the Fountain Pond and Ruins pictured here. - @STEPHEN_BOLEN / FLICKR
  • @stephen_bolen / Flickr
  • There are so many lovely things to see in Tower Grove Park like the Fountain Pond and Ruins pictured here.

Instead of just sipping from something hidden in a paper bag, you can now do a bit of classy drinking at Tower Grove Park.

Drinking in the park isn’t just for delinquents anymore. In fact, every Friday this summer you can drink in Tower Grove Park for philanthropic reasons.



Hosted by STL Barkeep and Tower Grove Park, the Sip & Stroll event aims to help St. Louisians enjoy long, lazy summer evenings in the park. Participants are encouraged to pay a visit to the STL Barkeep bar near Fountain Pond and Ruins, purchase a cocktail and then have a leisurely stroll around the grounds or lounge around in the grass and enjoy the view.

Not only is the event très classy, it also serves to “preserve and protect the beauty of this incredible green space” by donating 20 percent of every cocktail purchase to Tower Grove Park.

Masks are required when approaching the bar and participants must stand six feet away from each other when in line for the bar. The event starts at 4 p.m. and runs until dark.

And remember, this is a Sip & Stroll, not a Chug & Run. Keep it civilized and put your pinkies up, you fancy pants.

For more information, visit the STL Barkeep Facebook page or the Tower Grove Park Facebook page.

