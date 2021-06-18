Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, June 18, 2021

The Brick Bar Is Coming to St. Louis

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM

Though it’s not advertised as a “Lego” bar, specifically, this fun pop-up bar made of “one million bricks” is coming to St. Louis later this year.

Built with blocks of unspecified pedigree, the bar offers visitors a chance to relive their childhoods and create their own reality with the help of some vibrant plastic bricks. According to a press release, the bar will feature “sculptures made completely from bricks as well as an abundance of blocks for people to shape into their own creations.”



Tickets will be sold for 90-minute sessions in this *cough* Lego-like-land *cough* where visitors can compete for prizes, play table tennis on a table built with over 22,000 bricks, make a wish in an all-brick wishing well and more.

Tickets are $25 and include a themed drink on arrival. The exhibit is age 21 and older after 6 p.m., but bring the little ones out early to get in on the action — kids five and younger enter free of charge.

The traveling interactive installation will be coming to Perennial Artisan Ales (8125 Michigan Avenue, 314-631-7300) on October 15 and October 16, 2021. Tickets can be reserved now at ExploreHidden.com.

