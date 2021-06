St. Charles Riverfest Returns For Independence Day Fun

click to enlarge @pasa / Flickr

Even brighter than the moon, moon, moon.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If going all the way downtown for fireworks isn’t your thing, St. Charles Riverfest has you covered.Running for three days, the festival stretches over the entire 4th of July weekend. Starting July 2, you can visit Riverside Drive in St. Charles for food, games, shopping and tons of entertainment.Scheduled performers include the Steve Ewing Band, SuperJam, Rogers & Neinhaus, Pennsylvania Slip, Municipal Band, Naked Karate Girls, Big Love, Every Little Thing, The Big Rigs and FatPocket.St. Charles Riverfest is offering plenty to do, see, eat and enjoy for the whole family. In addition to the fireworks over the river that happen on the night of July 4th, the festival is also hosting a parade on the morning of Saturday, July 3.Visit DiscoverStCharles.com for more information. And if you can’t visit in person, you can still catch all of the fun on Facebook Live