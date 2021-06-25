Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, June 25, 2021

Head Back To The '90s This Weekend at Ballpark Village and Win $500

Posted By on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge A view of Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium. - TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
  • TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
  • A view of Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium.

The time has come for you to break out your flannels and overalls once more. Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue, St. Louis) will be home to the Shock Top Zest Fest this Saturday. The pop-up event, hosted by Shock Top to promote a new citrusy beer, will have a '90s theme, complete with an outfit contest and prizes of $500 for as many as five people.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature '90s-themed giveaways, samples of Shock Top Zest for those 21 and older and music by Southeast Missouri '90s cover band GenX.



Those wanting to compete for their chance at $500 would sign up at the Shock Top Zest van when they get there. Sign up from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A photo of the '90s outfit and the participant’s information will be taken, then the winners will be announced after sign-ups end. Judges select the top ten, and the crowd will pick as many as five winners.

The winners will receive a $500 Visa gift card.

The party takes place in the Together Credit Union Plaza between Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium, rain or shine. GenX will be performing on the outdoor stage, weather permitting, or the indoor stage if it rains.

Find more information about the event on Ballpark Village’s website: www.stlballparkvillage.com/events
