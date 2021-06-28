Circus Flora Returns For 2021 Season, Tickets On Sale Now

click to enlarge
Much like the rest of the world, Circus Flora’s season last year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s back with “The Trial of the Century.” Tickets go on sale today, June 28.
“The St. Louis community has shown such incredible support of Circus Flora, but this past year has shown us what community truly means,” managing director Karen Shoulders said in a press release.
Shoulders said throughout the pandemic, St. Louisans stayed connected with Circus Flora by making donations and tuning into a virtual circus showcase. Earlier this month, the fans even sold-out a limited-run presentation of “The St. Lou Revue,” Shoulders said.
With “The Trial of the Century,” Circus Flora is turning the Big Top (3401 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis)
into a courtroom. The storytellers will tell a tale of wrongdoing and misconduct, but each witness saw something different. To make matters more complicated in the story, all the evidence points to contradictory conclusions. The audience will have to determine what really happened.
Artistic director Jack Marsh creates the show each season with Cecil Mackinnon. Marsh said in a press release that closing the circus for 2020 was the right thing to do, but they're thrilled to be back this year.
“I’ve spent my entire life with Circus Flora, and I can barely describe the joy I feel returning to the Big Top,” Marsh said in a press release. “What a delight it will be to return for a full season. We make the performance a different experience every year, so whether this is your first Circus Flora show or you’ve been with us each season, you’ll see something new.”
This season marks 35 years since the circus’ creation. Circus Flora will also be introducing Schafly Saturdays, where each Saturday during the season, guests can arrive an hour before showtime to sample Schlafly beers. There will also be a sensory-friendly performance on Oct. 21.
Tickets begin at $15. Postponed tickets from the 2020 season will also be honored.
The show comes to St. Louis on Oct. 7 and runs until Oct. 31. Find more information on Circus Flora's website: www.circusflora.org
