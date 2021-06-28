Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 28, 2021

Circus Flora Returns For 2021 Season, Tickets On Sale Now

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge Circus Flora returns for its 35th year with "The Trial of The Century." - PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR

Much like the rest of the world, Circus Flora’s season last year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s back with “The Trial of the Century.” Tickets go on sale today, June 28.

“The St. Louis community has shown such incredible support of Circus Flora, but this past year has shown us what community truly means,” managing director Karen Shoulders said in a press release.



Shoulders said throughout the pandemic, St. Louisans stayed connected with Circus Flora by making donations and tuning into a virtual circus showcase. Earlier this month, the fans even sold-out a limited-run presentation of “The St. Lou Revue,” Shoulders said.

With “The Trial of the Century,” Circus Flora is turning the Big Top (3401 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis) into a courtroom. The storytellers will tell a tale of wrongdoing and misconduct, but each witness saw something different. To make matters more complicated in the story, all the evidence points to contradictory conclusions. The audience will have to determine what really happened.

Artistic director Jack Marsh creates the show each season with Cecil Mackinnon. Marsh said in a press release that closing the circus for 2020 was the right thing to do, but they're thrilled to be back this year.

“I’ve spent my entire life with Circus Flora, and I can barely describe the joy I feel returning to the Big Top,” Marsh said in a press release. “What a delight it will be to return for a full season. We make the performance a different experience every year, so whether this is your first Circus Flora show or you’ve been with us each season, you’ll see something new.”

This season marks 35 years since the circus’ creation. Circus Flora will also be introducing Schafly Saturdays, where each Saturday during the season, guests can arrive an hour before showtime to sample Schlafly beers. There will also be a sensory-friendly performance on Oct. 21.

Tickets begin at $15. Postponed tickets from the 2020 season will also be honored.

The show comes to St. Louis on Oct. 7 and runs until Oct. 31. Find more information on Circus Flora's website: www.circusflora.org


Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes 3Fifteen Primo's Weed
Zenwich Offers Soul-Satisfying Surprises
The Normal Lives of Trans Kids in Missouri
Hartmann: Will Missouri Taxpayers Ever Tire of Losing Other People's Lawsuits?
Chimchards' Choice: Top Five Marijuana Strains in St. Louis
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Charles Riverfest Returns For Independence Day Fun Read More

  2. Head Back To The '90s This Weekend at Ballpark Village and Win $500 Read More

  3. Tickets Now on Sale For Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in St. Louis Read More

  4. The Brick Bar Is Coming to St. Louis Read More

  5. The Best Events in St. Louis This Week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation