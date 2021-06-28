Where to Find All of the 4th of July Fireworks and Festivals in St. Louis

click to enlarge
After 2020 effectively shut down most of the Fourth of July celebrations, this year has promised to bring back fireworks that are bigger and better. If fireworks aren’t enough to suit your fancy, there are also multiple events in the St. Louis area where you can gather to eat, drink and watch the displays. Here are some of the highlights.
Fair St. Louis
After the internet struggled with the existence of the Veiled Prophet organization and its connection to Ellie Kemper
, Fair St. Louis will still be putting on its fireworks show this year. With an apology for its imagery
and a commitment to change, VP has once again rebranded itself with “America’s Birthday Parade” on July 3 at 10 a.m. Fair St. Louis will also be hosting its “largest fireworks show” about 9:40 p.m. under the Arch. There aren't any activities, such as concerts or vendors, but the organization hopes to resume that in 2022.
There is also a protest
to counter the parade at 9:30 a.m. on July 3 with calls to "Abolish the Veiled Prophet."
View more on Fair St. Louis’ website: fairsaintlouis.org
St. Charles Riverfest
As previously reported by the RFT
, St. Charles Riverfest (222 South Riverside Drive, St. Charles)
returns this year for its free three day festival. There’s live music, there’s food trucks and it’s also a carnival. Craft vendors will also be in attendance if you want to spend a little more cash. The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 2, and 12 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. Fireworks will blast off at 9:20 p.m. on July 4.
Visit the website for more details: discoverstcharles.com
Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex Fourth of July Celebration
The Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex (17925 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield)
will be hosting a celebration of its own on July 4. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the party has live music from band Groovethang, food trucks and a kid’s zone. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs, blankets, and outside food and beverages will be allowed, but no glass or tobacco products are. This event is free.
Visit Chesterfield’s website for more information: chesterfield.mo.us
Fourth of July at 360
If you’re looking for dinner with a view, try Three Sixty
’s (1 South Broadway, St. Louis)
July 4 Spectacular Fireworks Party. Reservations for the bar’s VIP seating must be made by July 2. The VIP seating has a food and beverage minimum of $135 per person with tax and gratuity included.
More information is available on Three Sixty’s website: 360-stl.com
UpBar Fourth of July Celebration
Patio views of the fireworks over the Arch and a complimentary drink are offered for $30 at UpBar (3763 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis)
on July 4. There are a limited number of tickets being sold to accommodate social distancing. The event lasts from 6 to 11 p.m. Find tickets on Eventbrite
.
4th of July at St. Louis Union Station
click to enlarge
Taking place over the holiday weekend, Union Station (1820 Market Street, St. Louis)
is offering a live concert, a petting zoo, games and more. July 2 will have a performance by Dr. Zhivegas from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Purina Performance Plaza. July 3 through July 5 will have a petting zoo, compliments of Animals R’ Us on the Purina Performance Plaza, games, retail and photo opportunities to help celebrate the weekend.
Visit Union Station’s website for more information: stlouisunionstation.com
Bridgeton’s Fourth of July Celebration
Beginning at 1 p.m., Bridgeton will kick off its celebration on July 4 with a parade starting in its St. Gerard subdivision, going west on Natural Bridge and ending in Target’s parking lot. The parade ends with prizes being given to the best floats, costumes and cars. The party goes into the evening, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Bridgeton Athletic Complex (13161 Taussig Road, Bridgeton)
. The event has a food truck, live music and a fireworks display.
For more information, visit Bridgeton’s website: bridgetonmo.com
Manchester’s Fourth of July Celebration
Butchwax and the Hollywoods take the stage at Paul Schroeder Park (359 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester)
at 6 p.m. in order to kick the party off. Fireworks will be displayed after the concert.
Visit the website for more information: manchestermo.gov
O’Fallon Heritage and Freedom Fest
click to enlarge
-
Corey Woodruff
-
The midway at the O'Fallon Heritage & Freedom Fest.
Going from July 2 through July 4, O'Fallon Heritage and Freedom Fest
is filled with vendors, games, fireworks, concerts and food. Taking up the span of Tom Ginnever Avenue and TR Hughes Boulevard, most of the festival is hosted in the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex (900 TR Hughes Boulevard, O'Fallon)
. The festival is free to attend, along with the concerts. On July 2, the Freedom Fest is open for Family Night from 4 to 11 p.m., with no fireworks that night. Grounds open at 12 p.m. on July 3 and go until 11 p.m., and on July 4, the festival will go from 4 to 11 p.m. Fireworks will happen at 10:15 p.m. on both July 3 and July 4.
Visit the website for more information: heritageandfreedomfest.com
Clayton’s Biggest Pool Party Independence Day Celebration
Hosted at Shaw Park Aquatic Center (111 South Brentwood, Clayton
), the party lasts from 1 to 4 p.m. Bomb pops, music and family pool games will be included at the party. Standard admission rates apply.
Find more information on their website: claytonmo.gov
Red, White and Brews: A Fourth of July River Bash
click to enlarge
-
The Gateway Arch Riverboats
-
The Riverboats are setting sail for most of the day on July 4.
Hosted by Riverboats at the Gateway Arch (50 South Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard, St. Louis)
, the Riverboats are offering cruises at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The cruises aren’t the only thing on deck, though. There will be a New Orleans-style crawfish boil, drink specials from the dockside bar, and dockside music from iLLPHONiCs and a separate performance from The Amanda Fish Band. The fireworks show starts at 9:40 p.m., but the Fireworks Cruise is sold out. Dockside seating is free but is on a first come, first served basis. Tickets to the St. Louis Riverfront Cruise are $21 for adults, $11 for kids ages 3 to 15, and $19 for seniors, ages 60 and up.
Purchase tickets and find more information on their website: gatewayarch.com
Wentzville Liberty Fest
Residents in Wentzville can kick off the Fourth and enjoy a free swim from 12 to 5 p.m. at Progress Park Pool (968 Meyer Road, Wentzville)
. Public options for the Liberty Fest include a skate session at Wentzville Ice Arena (910 Main Plaza Drive, Wentzville)
for a $6 entrance fee and $3 to rent skates. The skate goes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Head over to the baseball field, same address as the pool, from 5 to 9 p.m. to enjoy free activities and live music from That '80s Band. Alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase. Fireworks start at 9:05 p.m.
Visit the city of Wentzville's website for more information: wentzvillemo.gov
Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.