Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Saint Louis Science Center Hosting Classic Rock Laser Light Shows

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge A photo of the planetarium from the '60s. The Saint Louis Center is hosting a summer series laser light show dedicated to classic rock and other throwback music. - THOMAS HAWK / FLICKR
  • Thomas Hawk / Flickr
  • A photo of the planetarium from the '60s. The Saint Louis Center is hosting a summer series laser light show dedicated to classic rock and other throwback music.

Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Queen will all be at the Saint Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis; 314-289-4400) Center starting in July.

Well, sort of.



The science center is hosting its crowd-favorite laser light shows once more, this time as a summer series. Taking place in the McDonnell Planetarium, the series combines laser artwork, music, “immersive lighting” and 3D atmospheric effects.

Ranging from approximately 40 minutes to almost an hour, the shows host a range of throwback music. The shows aren’t recommended for people who are sensitive to light or sound.

Tickets are $10.95 for non-members and $9.95 for members. Parking is included in the ticket’s cost. The costs of the tickets help support STEAM — science, technology, arts and mathematics — and other educational programs at the center. The full line-up includes the works of The Beatles, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, Journey, AC/DC, Van Halen, Phil Collins and Genesis.

The show runs from July 2 to July 11. View slsc.org for more information and to buy tickets.

July 2: The Beatles at 6 p.m.; Led Zeppelin at 7:30 p.m.
July 3: Queen at 6 p.m.; Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” at 7:30 p.m.
July 4: Rush’s “2112” at 6 p.m.; classic rock at 7:30 p.m.
July 5: Genesis at 6 p.m.; Queen at 7:30 p.m.
July 8: Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” at 6 p.m.; Rush’s “2112” at 7:30 p.m.
July 9: The Beatles at 6 p.m.; ‘90s alternative at 7:30 p.m.
July 10: Classic rock at 6 p.m.; Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” at 7:30 p.m.; Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” at 9 p.m.
July 11: Led Zeppelin at 6 p.m.; Queen at 7:30 p.m.

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes 3Fifteen Primo's Weed
Zenwich Offers Soul-Satisfying Surprises
The Normal Lives of Trans Kids in Missouri
Hartmann: Will Missouri Taxpayers Ever Tire of Losing Other People's Lawsuits?
Chimchards' Choice: Top Five Marijuana Strains in St. Louis
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Where to Find All of the 4th of July Fireworks and Festivals in St. Louis Read More

  2. Circus Flora Returns For 2021 Season, Tickets On Sale Now Read More

  3. St. Charles Riverfest Returns For Independence Day Fun Read More

  4. Head Back To The '90s This Weekend at Ballpark Village and Win $500 Read More

  5. Tickets Now on Sale For Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation