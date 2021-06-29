Saint Louis Science Center Hosting Classic Rock Laser Light Shows

click to enlarge
A photo of the planetarium from the '60s. The Saint Louis Center is hosting a summer series laser light show dedicated to classic rock and other throwback music.
Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Queen will all be at the Saint Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis; 314-289-4400)
Center starting in July.
Well, sort of.
The science center is hosting its crowd-favorite laser light shows once more, this time as a summer series. Taking place in the McDonnell Planetarium, the series combines laser artwork, music, “immersive lighting” and 3D atmospheric effects.
Ranging from approximately 40 minutes to almost an hour, the shows host a range of throwback music. The shows aren’t recommended for people who are sensitive to light or sound.
Tickets are $10.95 for non-members and $9.95 for members. Parking is included in the ticket’s cost. The costs of the tickets help support STEAM — science, technology, arts and mathematics — and other educational programs at the center. The full line-up includes the works of The Beatles, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, Journey, AC/DC, Van Halen, Phil Collins and Genesis.
The show runs from July 2 to July 11. View slsc.org
for more information and to buy tickets.
July 2:
The Beatles at 6 p.m.; Led Zeppelin at 7:30 p.m.
July 3:
Queen at 6 p.m.; Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” at 7:30 p.m.
July 4:
Rush’s “2112” at 6 p.m.; classic rock at 7:30 p.m.
July 5:
Genesis at 6 p.m.; Queen at 7:30 p.m.
July 8:
Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” at 6 p.m.; Rush’s “2112” at 7:30 p.m.
July 9:
The Beatles at 6 p.m.; ‘90s alternative at 7:30 p.m.
July 10:
Classic rock at 6 p.m.; Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” at 7:30 p.m.; Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” at 9 p.m.
July 11:
Led Zeppelin at 6 p.m.; Queen at 7:30 p.m.
