Central West End in St. Louis Offers Monthly Art Strolls

click to enlarge Flickr / PAUL SABLEMAN

The Central West End is hosting art strolls on McPherson Avenue.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Street performers, DIY workshops, live music and art demonstrations take over the Central West End onevery third Saturday of the month.The neighborhood puts on an “Art Stroll,” allowing people to explore a variety of art galleries. Featured in the stroll are theand. There’s also local stores to shop from, such asandThe DIY craft workshops are hosted by Perennial, a St. Louis non-profit that is dedicated to creative reuse, “the process of artistically transforming discarded goods into objects of worth,” according to its website . The organization is on site from 1 to 5 p.m. Participation is free. On June 19, attendees learned how to craft their own upcycled weaving. They used salvaged burlap coffee bags and yarns, and they were able to add color to craft a unique piece.Participate in the workshops by finding the tables on the sidewalk on McPherson. Seating is a first-come, first-served deal.Artist demonstrations and street performances will also be going on throughout the event. The next CWE Art Stroll is July 17. Stop by anytime between 12 and 4 p.m.Visit Central West End’s website for more information about the event: cwescene.com