Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Central West End in St. Louis Offers Monthly Art Strolls

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge The Central West End is hosting art strolls on McPherson Avenue. - FLICKR / PAUL SABLEMAN

Street performers, DIY workshops, live music and art demonstrations take over the Central West End on McPherson Avenue every third Saturday of the month.

The neighborhood puts on an “Art Stroll,” allowing people to explore a variety of art galleries. Featured in the stroll are the Duane Reed Gallery (4729 McPherson Avenue), Philip Slein Gallery (4735 McPherson Avenue) and projects+gallery (4733 McPherson Avenue). There’s also local stores to shop from, such as Centro Modern Furnishings (4727 McPherson Avenue), The Silver Lady (4736 McPherson Avenue) and Enchanting Embellishments (4732 McPherson Avenue).



The DIY craft workshops are hosted by Perennial, a St. Louis non-profit that is dedicated to creative reuse, “the process of artistically transforming discarded goods into objects of worth,” according to its website. The organization is on site from 1 to 5 p.m. Participation is free. On June 19, attendees learned how to craft their own upcycled weaving. They used salvaged burlap coffee bags and yarns, and they were able to add color to craft a unique piece.

Participate in the workshops by finding the tables on the sidewalk on McPherson. Seating is a first-come, first-served deal.

Artist demonstrations and street performances will also be going on throughout the event. The next CWE Art Stroll is July 17. Stop by anytime between 12 and 4 p.m.

Visit Central West End’s website for more information about the event: cwescene.com

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
