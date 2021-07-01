Eckert's In Belleville Sunflowers Bloom Early, Open For Photos and Picking

click to enlarge
Sunflowers are in bloom over at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois.
Sunflowers have bloomed nearly a month early at Eckert’s Farm in Belleville (951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville; 618-233-0513)
and they’re ready for the crowds.
As we eagerly await Columbia Bottom Conservation Area’s field
, Eckert’s announced its sunflower patch has blossomed. This weekend, crowds can come to take photos or even pick their own flowers. The field stretches 2 acres, allowing plenty of space to stretch out and have a photoshoot or two.
“We plant these crops months in advance and can’t be certain of what will make it through the winter frosts or intense summer heat, so a surprise harvest of sunflowers, along with blackberries and peaches is very exciting,” Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations, said in a press release.
The flowers bloomed early due to the heat and rainstorms the region has been experiencing, according to the release.
Tickets for the sunflower trail are $10 per person. This includes field access, so if you finish up with the sunflowers, you can head over and pick some blackberries or peaches when they become available at the Belleville location. The peaches aren’t expected to be available until July 8. The Grafton farm (20995 Eckert Orchard Road)
offers peaches now. Guests can pick their peaches in Grafton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with a $2 charge per person Tuesday through Friday. Entry is $5 on Saturdays and Sundays.
Adding to the fun, Eckert’s has made a change to its sunflower trail this year. Post-photoshoot, guests can cut their own sunflower — or take multiple — for $1 per flower. The chance to tour the field and pick some flowers will be available this weekend on July 2 and July 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another opportunity to tour the sunflower field will come next week on July 7 and go until July 12. Reservations are highly encouraged for the sunflower trail.
Visit eckerts.com
to make reservations or find more information.
Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
