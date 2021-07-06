Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Ditch Your Stuff Responsibly at the Electronics Recycling Drive This Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM

If you have one of these, it might be time to let it go.

If your spring cleaning left you with piles of stuff to ditch, the best way to get rid of it is to recycle it.

While clothes, books and housewares can go to thrift stores, the best way to find a new home for old electronics (especially those that no longer work) is to recycle them responsibly.



Circa Properties is partnering with the Midwest Recycling Center to offer an Electronics Recycling Drive this Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All you have to do is bring your worn out electronics to Circa Properties (3353 Roger Place) and they’ll take them off your hands and get them properly recycled. Most electronics will be recycled free of charge but some items will only be taken with a fee.

The list of electronics requiring a fee are as follows:
  • CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) TVs 26” or less: $30.00
  • CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) TVs 27” or greater (This includes Console TVs, True Big Screen TVs and Projection TVs): $50.00
  • Flat Screen TVs - All sizes (LED, LCD, and Plasma): $20.00
  • Freon Containing Items (Freezers, Refrigerators, AC Units, Dehumidifiers, etc.): $10.00
  • CRT Computer Monitors: $5.00 each, unless a Computer is dropped off with it. In this case, the CRT Monitor will be accepted for free.
The entire list of electronics accepted for donation can be found at the website for Midwest Recycling Center.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
