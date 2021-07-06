St. Louis Repertory Theatre Announces Live Shows For 2021-2022 Season

-
PETER WOCHNIAK
A Repertory Theatre production of Hamlet from 2017.
Two world premieres will take the stage at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves; 314-968-4925)
this season.
The 2021-2022 season was announced today and The Rep will be returning to live shows. The season kicks off on Sept. 10 with the world premiere of “Dreaming Zenzile,” a musical about South African songstress Miriam Makeba. The show was written and performed by Grammy-nominated international musician Somi Kakoma.
“Dreaming Zenzile” ends on Oct. 3. The world premiere of “The Gradient” will be right on its heels. “The Gradient,” written by Steph Del Rosso, is a “a satire set in the not-so-distant future in which a new facility promises to take men accused of sexual misconduct and rehabilitate them into responsible citizens,” according to a release. The show begins Oct. 1 at the Center of Creative Arts (6880 Washington Avenue, 314-725-6555)
.
In time for the holiday season, “A Christmas Carol” will premiere on Dec. 3 at The Rep.
Single tickets for the shows go on sale on Aug. 2, but subscriptions are available now at repstl.org
.
“We are excited to be returning to the stage for a new season of live theatre featuring the work of thought-leading playwrights including our own playwright-in-residence, Regina Taylor,” Hana Sharif, Augustin Family artistic director for The Rep, said in a press release. “We know our audiences have been eager to return to the theatre and we’re delighted this compelling season offers something for everyone to enjoy.”
“Dreaming Zenzile”
: Sept. 10 through Oct. 3; Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts
“The Gradient”
: Oct. 1 through Oct. 24; Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA
“A Christmas Carol”
: Dec. 3 through Dec. 23; Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts
“The 39 Steps”:
Jan. 21 through Feb. 13; Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts
“The Trinity River Plays”
: Feb. 11 through March 6; Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA
“House of Joy”
: March 18 through April 10; Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts
