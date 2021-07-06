Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

St. Louis Repertory Theatre Announces Live Shows For 2021-2022 Season

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM

A Repertory Theatre production of Hamlet from 2017. - PETER WOCHNIAK
  • PETER WOCHNIAK
  • A Repertory Theatre production of Hamlet from 2017.

Two world premieres will take the stage at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves; 314-968-4925) this season.

The 2021-2022 season was announced today and The Rep will be returning to live shows. The season kicks off on Sept. 10 with the world premiere of “Dreaming Zenzile,” a musical about South African songstress Miriam Makeba. The show was written and performed by Grammy-nominated international musician Somi Kakoma.



“Dreaming Zenzile” ends on Oct. 3. The world premiere of “The Gradient” will be right on its heels. “The Gradient,” written by Steph Del Rosso, is a “a satire set in the not-so-distant future in which a new facility promises to take men accused of sexual misconduct and rehabilitate them into responsible citizens,” according to a release. The show begins Oct. 1 at the Center of Creative Arts (6880 Washington Avenue, 314-725-6555).

In time for the holiday season, “A Christmas Carol” will premiere on Dec. 3 at The Rep.

Single tickets for the shows go on sale on Aug. 2, but subscriptions are available now at repstl.org.

“We are excited to be returning to the stage for a new season of live theatre featuring the work of thought-leading playwrights including our own playwright-in-residence, Regina Taylor,” Hana Sharif, Augustin Family artistic director for The Rep, said in a press release. “We know our audiences have been eager to return to the theatre and we’re delighted this compelling season offers something for everyone to enjoy.”

“Dreaming Zenzile”: Sept. 10 through Oct. 3; Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts
“The Gradient”: Oct. 1 through Oct. 24; Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA
“A Christmas Carol”: Dec. 3 through Dec. 23; Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts
“The 39 Steps”: Jan. 21 through Feb. 13; Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts
“The Trinity River Plays”: Feb. 11 through March 6; Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA
“House of Joy”: March 18 through April 10; Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

K-Bop's New Spot Showcases Owners' Roots
The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, July 1-3
Rubber Chickens and Indigo Blue: The RFT Ad That Sparked a Love Story
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes 3Fifteen Primo's Weed
Zenwich Offers Soul-Satisfying Surprises
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Where to Find All of the 4th of July Fireworks and Festivals in St. Louis Read More

  2. Saint Louis Science Center Hosting Classic Rock Laser Light Shows Read More

  3. Eckert's In Belleville Sunflowers Bloom Early, Open For Photos and Picking Read More

  4. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis, July 1-3 Read More

  5. Those Instagram-Famous Sunflower Fields Bloom Again Soon in St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation