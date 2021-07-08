Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Eckert's Farm In Belleville Is Letting You Drink, Surrounded By Sunflowers

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge Sunflowers are in bloom over at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ECKERT'S
  • Photo Courtesy of Eckert's
  • Sunflowers are in bloom over at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois.

Sunflowers, sunsets and booze.

If that combo piqued your interest, Eckert’s Farm in Belleville (951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, 618-233-0513) has got you covered. After its recent blossoming of sunflowers, the farm has now added "Sunflowers and Sunsets," an event slated for guests 21 and older. The farm is inviting guests to its fields to watch the sun set on July 16 and 17.



Patrons will be able to sip some complimentary hard cider with a friend, family member or partner before getting on the tractor to ride out to the sunflower fields. Then you'll sip some more cider, but this time surrounded by the sunflowers as the sun sets over the field.

And it’s not just one type of sippable beverage — Eckert's is offering an entirely new line of hard cider. A small box of cheese and crackers will be included so you can have a snack with your cider.

Tickets are priced at $30 per person and can be purchased on eckerts.com. The event goes from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. Reservations are required and seats are limited.

