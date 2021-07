St. Louis Artist-Designed Mini Golf Return with 'Golf the Galleries' at the Sheldon

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SHELDON GALLERIES

Hole #4 at this year's "Golf the Galleries" features casts of its creators' heads.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SHELDON GALLERIES

Miniature golf with a big twist of creativity is back at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries in the form of the fourth annual "Golf the Galleries."Tucked inside the gallery space at theeach of the nine holes is designed by local artists. Players can putt their way through a series of colorful, bizarre and ludicrous creations, ranging from a giant chess board to an arrangement from Washington University designers featuring "humorous casts of their own heads on pedestals."Other designs include the physics-inspired "P.U.t.t-Perceptions of Uncertain-tees" and an interactive installation titled "Nest," which according to the museum website "invites golfers to help create a nest with yarn and other materials, supplied along with their putters and balls."After they're done sinking shots, players can vote on their favorite golf hole, with the winning artist receiving a $1,000 prize.The event runs through September 5, with tickets available for purchase on MetroTix at $10 for adults and $7 for children for 12 and under. Walk-ins are also welcome, though visitors should check the Sheldon website for availability before making the trip. The last tee time is 4 p.m.