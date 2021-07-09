Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, July 9, 2021

St. Louis Based Volpi Foods Hosting Mural Contest To Honor The Hill

Posted By on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge Volpi Foods announced a mural contest for its building. This wall is just waiting to be painted. - COURTESY OF VOLPI FOODS
  • Courtesy of Volpi Foods
  • Volpi Foods announced a mural contest for its building. This wall is just waiting to be painted.

Sitting on Daggett Avenue, there’s a plain, white stone wall begging to be painted. It’s been there for four generations, waiting for the right artist and time.

Volpi Foods (5256 Daggett Avenue, 314-446-7950) announced a mural contest as a way to commemorate its 120th anniversary while honoring its home neighborhood, The Hill. The business put out a call for artists with the promise of a $6,000 commission for the winner. Also included is a public unveiling of the mural where the artist will be honored.



The building sits in the historic Italian neighborhood The Hill and has since 1902. Volpi Foods is a producer of specialty cured meats. A family business, John Volpi started the shop and now, his great-niece runs it.

“In 1899, my great uncle John Volpi arrived in St. Louis from Milan, Italy, bringing with him little more than a craft and an idea – an idea to bring the centuries-old-tradition of dry-curing meats across the ocean to the American Midwest,” Volpi Foods CEO Lorenza Pasetti said in a statement. “We hope this mural will evoke the vibrant heritage of The Hill community.”

Artists are asked to submit their background, a mural description of up to 400 words, a pencil sketch of their proposed mural and their website or social media handles. All mural concepts should be submitted by July 30. Artists can include nods to Volpi's history, but shouldn't make it look like an advertisement. References to Italian immigrants or The Hill's history also work. Proposed murals should “portray the rich historic feel of The Italian Hill district, landmarks, events…” according to the website.

Second and third place submissions will be awarded with payment, as well as being honored at the public unveiling.

The winning artist will be painting a 16 foot high and 29 foot wide mural with acrylic paint. Painted between Sept. 15 and Oct. 7, the final product will be unveiled on Oct. 16.

Submit murals or see more information at volpifoods.com.

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
