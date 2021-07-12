Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, July 12, 2021

Panera Releases Bread Bowl Pool Float, Thicc Midwesterners Rejoice

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 1:22 PM



It’s always been one of our favorite local companies, but Panera has really outdone itself this time.



In addition to supplying customers with unlimited free coffee for a low monthly fee and offering the Panera Proposal Sweepstakes, the company also helped spark one of our favorite online debates ever by allowing customers to have their bagels “bread-sliced.” Ah, Bagelgate 2019. Those were simpler times.

In fact, we have so much love for it that we’ll always call it by its birth name, the St. Louis Bread Company. That’s what it was called before it realized that having a name associated with the city that makes the worst pizza in the country might be a bad idea.

SEE ALSO: 18 Things That St. Louis Stubbornly Insists on Calling By the Wrong Name

In any case, "Bread Co" is our baby and we’re glad to see it thrive and deliver delicious carbohydrates from coast to coast with much success.

Bread Co is giving back to us now, because they’ve offered our husky Midwestern bodies the perfect summer accessory: A freakin’ pool float that looks like one of their famous bread bowls. So if you’ve always dreamed of cosplaying as Panera’s Broccoli Cheddar Soup, now is your chance.

In fact, the company has released an entire line of “Swim Soup Gear” including a green swimsuit that just reads “SOUP” across the chest. Forget about Hot Girl Summer, it’s all about Bread Bowl Summer now.

Though this merchandise looks like a joke, it is very real. And the entire line is currently sold out except for the best item (the bread bowl pool float, obvi) and that will cost you just $20.

We kind of want one. And not just for swimming this summer. That bread bowl would look awesome sliding in the snow down Art Hill this winter, too. (You’ll have to pretend to be Panera’s Creamy Tomato Soup then, though — better for cold weather.)

If you need your own bread bowl pool float (and who in St. Louis doesn’t?) then head to SwimSoups.com to order the goods.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
