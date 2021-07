click to enlarge VIA PUNK ROCK AND PAINT BRUSHES

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes’ two-day St. Louis event will celebrate the release of the collective’s new coffee table book full of art.

Wednesday, July 15

Punk Rock and Paint Brushes

6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15.

31art Gallery, 3520 Hampton Avenue. Free to $110.

Nothing says punk rock like paintings of punk rockers. Head over to 31 Art Gallery this week to celebrate the release of Punk Rock Paintbrushes' new book, The Insides of Artists Written By Outsiders. You won't find any Damaged Goods at this show, nor any Anarchy in the U.K. (OK, that one is a stretch), just fantastic punk-inspired art. Night one is a VIP event with limited tickets at $110. Night two opens the art exhibit free to the public. One Way or Another, you'll have to register at Eventbrite.com. Father-daughter punk rock pair Bent Duo will be there to Kick Out The Jams. Hey ho, you should go!

Should I Stay or Should I Go: Featured artists from the two-night event include Steve Caballero, Matt Hensley, Christian Hosoi, Paul Kobriger, Brian Bent, Matt Hensley, Dan Smith, Jason Adams, Blair Alley and Brandon Novak.

—Jack Probst

Friday, July 16

Sunflowers and Sunsets

6:30 p.m. Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17.

Eckert's Farm, 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville. $30. 618-233-0513.

Sunflowers, sunsets and booze. If that combo piques your interest, Eckert's Farm in Belleville has got you covered. After its recent blossoming of sunflowers, the farm has now added "Sunflowers and Sunsets," an event slated for guests 21 and older. The farm is inviting guests to its fields to watch the sunset on July 16 and 17. Patrons will be able to sip some complimentary hard cider with a friend, family member or partner before getting on the tractor to ride out to the sunflower fields. Then you'll sip some more cider, but this time surrounded by the sunflowers as the sun sets over the field. And it's not just one type of sippable beverage — Eckert's is offering an entirely new line of hard cider. A small box of cheese and crackers will be included so you can have a snack with your drink as well.

The Fine Print: Tickets are priced at $30 per person and can be purchased on eckerts.com. The event goes from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. Reservations are required and seats are limited.

—Jenna Jones

Saturday, July 17

CWE Art Stroll

12 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

McPherson Avenue and North Euclid Avenue. Free.

Street performers, DIY workshops, live music and art demonstrations take over the Central West End on McPherson Avenue this Saturday. Every third Saturday of the month, the neighborhood hosts an "Art Stroll," allowing people to explore a variety of art galleries. Featured in the stroll are the Duane Reed Gallery, Philip Slein Gallery and projects+gallery. There's also plenty of local stores in the artsy strip to shop from, such as Centro Modern Furnishings, the Silver Lady and Enchanting Embellishments. DIY craft workshops will be hosted by Perennial, a St. Louis non-profit that is dedicated to creative reuse, "the process of artistically transforming discarded goods into objects of worth," according to its website. The organization will be on site from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and participation is free. On June 19, attendees learned how to craft their own upcycled weaving. They used salvaged burlap coffee bags and yarns, and they were able to add color to craft a unique piece. Participate in the workshops by finding the tables on the sidewalk on McPherson. Seating is a first-come, first-served deal.

But Wait There's More: Artist demonstrations and street performances will also be going on throughout the event. Visit Central West End's website at cwescene.com for more information.

—Jenna Jones

Sunday, July 18

Bastille Weekend & Beheading

4 p.m. Saturday, July 17 and 11 a.m. Sunday, July 18.

Pontiac Square Park, South Ninth Street and Shenandoah Avenue. $25. 314-289-5300.

Soulard will celebrate the 1789 fall of the Bastille in Paris this weekend, honoring the French heritage of the area with a staging of the "gathering of the mob" parade led by the "king and queen" around local bars and restaurants. When the caravan hits Pontiac Square Park, the fun begins — and by fun, we mean the park is where the mob will behead the royalty. Yes, behead! Don't worry, it's staged, but it still seems like a lot of crazy, cathartic fun, especially in the times we're currently living through. The following day, more than twenty bars and restaurants will be participating in Sample Soulard Sunday, the Bastille edition. The paid event is just $25 and includes seven taste tickets, a Soulard Bastille Weekend souvenir mug, drink specials and free trolley rides in case you were accidentally beheaded the day before and just can't muster the strength to walk.

Off With Their Heads: Some of the restaurants supporting the beheading event include Cat's Meow, Boo Coo, Hammerstone's, Henry's, Duke's, Bastille, D's Place, 1860's Saloon and Great Grizzly. For a complete list of restaurants and menus, check out historicsoulard.com.

—Jack Probst