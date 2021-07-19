Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Monday, July 19, 2021

Kranzberg Arts Foundation Expands Open Air Concert Series into August

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 1:54 PM

The Grandel hosts the Open Air Concert Series in an open air tent next to the building.

Smooth jazz plays as a breeze rustles through an open-air tent. Dinner is served as tunes continue playing. Can you picture it?

It doesn’t have to be just your imagination. If you thought you had missed your chance to attend the Open Air Concert Series at The Grandel (3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367), the Kranzberg Arts Foundation has added dates for August. The tent is next to The Grandel and will feature a variety of artists and genres as the summer goes on.



The shows take place on Friday and Saturday nights. There are even Sunday brunch shows.

Seasonal menus by rotating local chefs and a wide selection of beverages, including wines by the bottle, can be ordered in advance.

The Open Air Concert Series is a partnership with Jazz St. Louis and WSIE-FM The Sound. Tickets are on sale now through MetroTix starting at $10. Reservations are available for either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday brunch reservations are for 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Visit the website kranzbergartsfoundation.org to purchase tickets to the concerts.

Aug. 6: Kingdom Brothers
Aug. 7: John McVey Band
Aug. 8 (Brunch): Carolyn Mason & The Pure Energy Band
Aug. 9: The Service
Aug. 14: The Grooveliner
Aug. 15 (Brunch): Dizzy Atmosphere
Aug. 20 through Aug. 22: St Lou Fringe Festival
Aug. 27: Matt "The Rattlesnake" Lesch Band
Aug. 28: Lizzie Weber
Aug. 29 (Brunch): Soul Food for Thought

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
