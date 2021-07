Marc Maron Is Coming to Helium Comedy Club in St. Louis

Screengrab via Instagram

“For over thirty years, Marc Maron has been writing and performing comedy for print, stage, radio, online and television. With his landmark podcast WTF with Marc Maron, which averages 6 million downloads per month, he’s interviewed icons such as Robin Williams, Keith Richards and former US president Barack Obama.



Maron starred in the Netflix series “GLOW" and his scripted series, "MARON", aired for four seasons on IFC. He’s had recent roles in JOKER, SPENCER CONFIDENTIAL, SWORD OF TRUST, and STARDUST and stars in the forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, alongside Jennifer Hudson.



Maron’s stand-up special “MORE LATER” (2015) aired on Epix and his specials “THINKY PAIN” (2013), “MARC MARON: TOO REAL" (2017) and 2020’s “END TIMES FUN", which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award, are currently streaming on Netflix.”

Concert announcements have continued to roll in each day and now we’re seeing more touring comics planning to visit St. Louis, too.Comedian and podcast host and Clementine’s Creamery fan Marc Maron now has three dates scheduled at theinside the St. Louis Galleria.He’ll be performing three nights and five shows total, all taking place from Thursday, September 16 through Saturday, September 18. General admission price is $35 and reserved seating is $45.This is the description of the special event on Helium’s website:At the beginning of Maron’s latest podcast episode published yesterday ( an interview with legendary music producer Rick Rubin as the guest), he listed his upcoming tour dates and the St. Louis dates included a bit of extra commentary.“I will be at Helium in St. Louis,” Maron said. “That is, if the entire state does not buckle from COVID and anti-vax stupidity.”It’s possible, honestly. Just a couple of days ago, Fox2Now.com reported that Missouri’s 7-day COVID case average has more than doubled since the start of July.Don’t slack on those masks and vaccinations, Missouri. All of our favorite performers want to come through town again, but we have to do our part to make it happen.Visit St-Louis.heliumcomedy.com to purchase your tickets to the event.