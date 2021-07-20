Marc Maron Is Coming to Helium Comedy Club in St. Louis

“For over thirty years, Marc Maron has been writing and performing comedy for print, stage, radio, online and television. With his landmark podcast WTF with Marc Maron, which averages 6 million downloads per month, he’s interviewed icons such as Robin Williams, Keith Richards and former US president Barack Obama.
Maron starred in the Netflix series “GLOW" and his scripted series, "MARON", aired for four seasons on IFC. He’s had recent roles in JOKER, SPENCER CONFIDENTIAL, SWORD OF TRUST, and STARDUST and stars in the forthcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, alongside Jennifer Hudson.
Maron’s stand-up special “MORE LATER” (2015) aired on Epix and his specials “THINKY PAIN” (2013), “MARC MARON: TOO REAL" (2017) and 2020’s “END TIMES FUN", which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award, are currently streaming on Netflix.”
