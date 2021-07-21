Dutchtown Hosting Two Events For St. Louisans On Saturday

click to enlarge
Dutchtown will be keeping St. Louis families busy this Saturday.
In a partnership with Cure Violence, Dutchtown South Community Corporation kicks the day off with a bike parade at Marquette Park
. At 1 p.m., the event will have decorations available to help spiff up your bike. The parade starts at 2 p.m. at the corner of Gasconade Street and Compton Avenue. After the parade is over, there is a cookout complete with games.
Water balloons, a dance contest, double dutch and frisbee all will be available. At 4 p.m., an attendance raffle is held. Prizes include QuikTrip gift cards for adults and toys for kids.
Hot dogs, chips and fruit will be provided at the event.
Dutchtown South Community Corporation keeps the evening going with a movie night in the park, as well. They’ll show The Incredibles
at 7:30 p.m.
Arrive a little early and hear about an initiative for the community, specifically the Green Schoolyards Project happening at Froebel Literacy Academy. The project “strives to transform asphalt covered school grounds into park-like greenspaces that contribute to the health of its students and ecological climate for the city of St. Louis,” according to a Facebook post
from the Dutchtown organization. The groups hope to get resident feedback on the design of the project.
Visit Dutchtown South Community Corporation’s Facebook page
for more information.
