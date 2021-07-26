‘Twilight Tuesdays’ at the Missouri History Museum Reborn as ‘Twilight Thursdays’

Isley Brothers Tribute | Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Raise a glass to celebrate more than 60 years of music by the Isley Brothers. This show features music director Terry Coleman, lead vocalist Dana Austin, and guitarist Brian White.
Dennis Edwards and the Temptations Tribute | Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Honor the sound of St. Louis’s own Dennis Edwards with the harmonic vocals of Master’s Touch, featuring lead vocalist Marvin Rice.
The Chuck Berry Band | Thursday, September 23, 2021 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Give a shoutout to the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll! The Chuck Berry Band takes the stage, featuring Charles Berry III on guitar.
Tina Turner Tribute | Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Even as a young woman, Tina Turner exuded the voice and swag of a superstar. Join us as Seviin Li performs the music of Ike and Tina Turner.
