‘Twilight Tuesdays’ at the Missouri History Museum Reborn as ‘Twilight Thursdays’

click to enlarge MISSOURI HISTORY MUSEUM

Twilight Tuesdays is now Twilight Thursdays.

Isley Brothers Tribute | Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Raise a glass to celebrate more than 60 years of music by the Isley Brothers. This show features music director Terry Coleman, lead vocalist Dana Austin, and guitarist Brian White.



Dennis Edwards and the Temptations Tribute | Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Honor the sound of St. Louis’s own Dennis Edwards with the harmonic vocals of Master’s Touch, featuring lead vocalist Marvin Rice.



The Chuck Berry Band | Thursday, September 23, 2021 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Give a shoutout to the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll! The Chuck Berry Band takes the stage, featuring Charles Berry III on guitar.



Tina Turner Tribute | Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Even as a young woman, Tina Turner exuded the voice and swag of a superstar. Join us as Seviin Li performs the music of Ike and Tina Turner.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The popular outdoor concert series at theis back this September, but the day of the week that it happens on is getting switched up.Twilight Tuesdays will soon become Twilight Thursdays, but they’re still offering all of your favorite entertainment at no cost — and the lineup is stacked. The organizers already have music booked for every Thursday in September already and the event looks better than ever this season, including a performance from the Chuck Berry Band.These events are organized to be accessible to all: Attendees can request ASL interpretation for these concerts as long as they reach out with at least two weeks advance notice. Emailto request ASL interpretation or with other accessibility questions.Follow the Twilight Thursdays Facebook event for up-to-the-minute updates (including information on possible rainouts).The current schedule direct from the Missouri History Museum is below: