Support the Saint Louis Zoo By Buying A Pizza At Urban Chestnut
By Jenna Jones
Urban Chestnut Brewing Company is really bringing its philanthropic A-Game this summer.
In addition to its Pints for Pets campaign
, the company is bringing its STLZoo Bier + Pizza Special back starting today. The special runs for a limited amount of time. Available at The Grove Bierhall (4465 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-222-0143)
, $40 will purchase an eighteen inch pizza along with two limited edition Saint Louis Zoo Bier glasses, both filled with Urban Chestnut’s STL Zoo Bier Kölsch.
For every special purchased, Urban Chestnut donates $5 to the Saint Louis Zoo to support its animal care and conservation work.
The Grove Bierhall opens at 3 p.m. today. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 to 7 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 7 p.m. Find menus and more information on urbanchestnut.com
.
