Monday, August 9, 2021

St. Louis Union Station Celebrates Missouri's Birthday With An Ice Cream Social

Posted By on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge Dollar scoops of Clementine's could be all yours tomorrow. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS UNION STATION
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS UNION STATION
  • Dollar scoops of Clementine's could be all yours tomorrow.

Missouri celebrates its 200th birthday this year with multiple parties across the state. St. Louis Union Station (201 South 18th Street) is joining in on the celebration with an ice cream social.

Ice cream means a lot to Missouri, actually. With the ice cream cone being the state’s official dessert, ice cream socials are the parties of choice. And St. Louis isn’t about to be the exception to that rule.



From 2 to 7 p.m. tomorrow, August 10, enjoy $1 scoops of Clementine’s Creamery flavors from the retro-style diner restaurant Soda Fountain. The scoops will be served outdoors on the Purina Performance Plaza. Visitors can head inside to visit Soda Fountain for more treats, such as sundaes or the 22 ounce Freak Shakes. Freak shakes, as defined by Soda Fountain’s menu, can be a noun or verb: “A very unusual and unexpected improvement to your everyday milkshake” or “the dance you’ll do when this thing arrives at your table.”

Freak sundaes feature flavors like Cotton Candy; A Very Happy Un-Birthday which hosts a variety of birthday flavors like sprinkles and a funfetti cupcake; or an “Everything but…” that may tempt interest with its peanut butter, kitchen sink brownie and chocolate-y goodness.

Not only is Union Station offering up some ice cream, but there is also a free ride on the St. Louis Wheel for the 200th group. Other attractions and games also are open, including mini-golf, a carousel and the mirror maze. Guests can make reservations for a visit to the St. Louis Aquarium or an adventure on the rope course during the day.

The St. Louis Wheel is open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Aquarium is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Soda Fountain is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. Mask up and treat yourself for Missouri's birthday.

Visit stlouisunionstation.com for more information.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
