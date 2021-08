Hold On to Your Marinara, Arch Apparel Has a New Toasted Ravioli Design

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

has added a new design that all St. Louisans will want to buy immediately.The company is known for putting out St. Louis-specific clothing and goods and locals love to buy them all. People ( and dogs ) are obsessed with their merchandise celebrating St. Louis classics Ted Drewes or Imo’s pizza Their classy new design features just two words, “ᴛᴏᴀꜱᴛᴇᴅ 𝑅𝒶𝓋𝒾𝑜𝓁𝒾” and it’s sure to get you a high five from fellow St. Louisans when you’re out on the town or when you’re out of town missing some hometown flavor.You can get the new design on a sweatshirt , a t-shirt or a tote bag from the Arch Apparel store on Hanley, or stop by the location in Ballpark Village. You can also always shop online at ArchApparel.com