Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Hold On to Your Marinara, Arch Apparel Has a New Toasted Ravioli Design

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 6:15 AM


Arch Apparel (two locations including 2335 South Hanley Road, 314-601-3122) has added a new design that all St. Louisans will want to buy immediately.

The company is known for putting out St. Louis-specific clothing and goods and locals love to buy them all. People (and dogs) are obsessed with their merchandise celebrating St. Louis classics Ted Drewes or Imo’s pizza.



Their classy new design features just two words, “ᴛᴏᴀꜱᴛᴇᴅ 𝑅𝒶𝓋𝒾𝑜𝓁𝒾” and it’s sure to get you a high five from fellow St. Louisans when you’re out on the town or when you’re out of town missing some hometown flavor.

You can get the new design on a sweatshirt, a t-shirt or a tote bag from the Arch Apparel store on Hanley, or stop by the location in Ballpark Village. You can also always shop online at ArchApparel.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Foxing's Draw Down the Moon Shines in a Dark Year
Hartmann: Missouri’s Pro-Death Caucus Hits Rock Bottom
Does Runtz Live Up to the Hype? Tommy Chims Investigates
Coma Coffee Shines in New Two-Story Cafe
In Dying Chesterfield Mall, The Neutral Zone Arcade Plays on
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Foxing's Draw Down the Moon Shines in a Dark Year Read More

  2. St. Louis Union Station Celebrates Missouri's Birthday With An Ice Cream Social Read More

  3. In Dying Chesterfield Mall, The Neutral Zone Arcade Plays on Read More

  4. Rush To The Missouri Botanical Gardens, The Corpse Flower Is Blooming Read More

  5. ‘Twilight Tuesdays’ at the Missouri History Museum Reborn as ‘Twilight Thursdays’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation