Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 13, 2021

Celebrate Friday the 13th With Flash Sales at St. Louis Tattoo Shops Today

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge Go get a tattoo today. - THEO WELLING
  • Theo Welling
  • Go get a tattoo today.

There is little that can compare to the buzz of a needle as it glides across your skin. Almost therapeutic, ink seeping into your skin is both a thrill and a relaxation method. Turning your body into a canvas can be expensive, though. But, on Fridays that just happen to fall on the 13th, tattoo shops tend to celebrate with a flash sale. And today is no exception.

Baby yodas, spooky skeletons, knives and many more little celebratory tattoos await at certain tattoo shops. With some shops near and some shops far, there’s a place for everyone to get the “unlucky” thirteen tattooed on their body.



Tattoo shops are in alphabetical order.

Arch Nemesis Tattoo (4255 South Kingshighway Boulevard, 63109)
The shop posted on Facebook that it “always has and always will” participate in commemorating Friday the 13th. Tattoos offered are pre-drawn flash. Piercing specials are also offered. Masks are required, and the business is first-come, first-serve today. No one under eighteen is allowed in, and an ID is required. No ribs, necks or faces will be tattooed but arms and legs are on the table.

Big Easy Tattoos (40 Walter Court, Moscow Mills, 63362)

Big Easy is offering $20 flash tattoos and piercings. There’s no limit to the amount of tattoos you can get, and you don’t have to get back in line. The shop is also first-come, first-serve. Color is not offered with these tattoos. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the line closes at 7 p.m.

Flashbacks Tattoo and Body Piercing (125 Union Street, Troy, 63379)
Flashbacks is only open from 12 to 5 p.m. today but will extend their flash sale into tomorrow. The shop is offering both $20 tattoos and $60 to $75 pre-drawn tattoos.

Rat Daddy’s Tattoo Shop (101 North East Street, Warrenton, 63383)

If you want to add a pop of color, Rat Daddy’s is offering some $31 color tattoos. There are also line tattoos ranging from UFOs to cats. The shop is open from 1 to 8 p.m. for tattoos.

Sin in Skin Tattoo Collective (4654 Gravois Road, House Springs, 63051)
Piercings are $20 here and tattoos range from $20 to $50. The event starts at 12 p.m. and no more sign-ups will be taken after 5:30 p.m. unless the business chooses to extend sign-ups. Extension depends on how well the shop is able to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols. Tattoos are cash only. If you’re under eighteen, you must have a parent or guardian with you.

Steel and Ink Tattoo Studio (3565 Ritz Circle, 63125)
 Cute bunnies, ghosts and tombstones with bodies take center stage at Steel and Ink. Tattoo artists Rachel and Sofi will be inking the first 40 people who want a piece of their flash art. The tattoos cost $13 but a minimum of $7 for a tip is required. Designs can be in color or black and gray. Nothing can be added to the tattoo but there can be removals.

T-Dogg’s Tattoos (12149 Bellefontaine Road, 63138)

Tattoos are $20 and up. Flash art is available from artist Whitney Lynch. There are mushrooms, bananas and spooky items to choose from, with all three sheets up on Lynch’s Instagram. The shop is open from 12 to 6 p.m. with ink offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Happy Friday the 13th.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Honey Bee's Biscuits + Good Eats Is Serving Buzzworthy Breakfasts
Foxing's Draw Down the Moon Shines in a Dark Year
Hartmann: Missouri’s Pro-Death Caucus Hits Rock Bottom
Does Runtz Live Up to the Hype? Tommy Chims Investigates
Coma Coffee Shines in New Two-Story Cafe
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hold On to Your Marinara, Arch Apparel Has a New Toasted Ravioli Design Read More

  2. Foxing's Draw Down the Moon Shines in a Dark Year Read More

  3. ‘Twilight Tuesdays’ at the Missouri History Museum Reborn as ‘Twilight Thursdays’ Read More

  4. St. Louis Union Station Celebrates Missouri's Birthday With An Ice Cream Social Read More

  5. In Dying Chesterfield Mall, The Neutral Zone Arcade Plays on Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation