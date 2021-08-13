Celebrate Friday the 13th With Flash Sales at St. Louis Tattoo Shops Today

click to enlarge
Theo Welling
Go get a tattoo today.
There is little that can compare to the buzz of a needle as it glides across your skin. Almost therapeutic, ink seeping into your skin is both a thrill and a relaxation method. Turning your body into a canvas can be expensive, though. But, on Fridays that just happen to fall on the 13th, tattoo shops tend to celebrate with a flash sale. And today is no exception.
Baby yodas, spooky skeletons, knives and many more little celebratory tattoos await at certain tattoo shops. With some shops near and some shops far, there’s a place for everyone to get the “unlucky” thirteen tattooed on their body.
Tattoo shops are in alphabetical order.
Arch Nemesis Tattoo (4255 South Kingshighway Boulevard, 63109)
The shop posted on Facebook
that it “always has and always will” participate in commemorating Friday the 13th. Tattoos offered are pre-drawn flash. Piercing specials are also offered. Masks are required, and the business is first-come, first-serve today. No one under eighteen is allowed in, and an ID is required. No ribs, necks or faces will be tattooed but arms and legs are on the table.
Big Easy Tattoos (40 Walter Court, Moscow Mills, 63362)
Big Easy is offering $20 flash tattoos and piercings. There’s no limit to the amount of tattoos you can get, and you don’t have to get back in line. The shop is also first-come, first-serve. Color is not offered with these tattoos. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the line closes at 7 p.m.
Flashbacks Tattoo and Body Piercing (125 Union Street, Troy, 63379)
Flashbacks is only open from 12 to 5 p.m. today but will extend their flash sale into tomorrow. The shop is offering both $20 tattoos
and $60 to $75
pre-drawn tattoos.
Rat Daddy’s Tattoo Shop (101 North East Street, Warrenton, 63383)
If you want to add a pop of color, Rat Daddy’s
is offering some $31 color tattoos. There are also line tattoos ranging from UFOs to cats. The shop is open from 1 to 8 p.m. for tattoos.
Sin in Skin Tattoo Collective (4654 Gravois Road, House Springs, 63051)
Piercings are $20 here and tattoos range from $20 to $50
. The event starts at 12 p.m. and no more sign-ups will be taken after 5:30 p.m. unless the business chooses to extend sign-ups. Extension depends on how well the shop is able to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols. Tattoos are cash only. If you’re under eighteen, you must have a parent or guardian with you.
Steel and Ink Tattoo Studio (3565 Ritz Circle, 63125)
Cute bunnies, ghosts and tombstones with bodies take center stage at Steel and Ink. Tattoo artists Rachel and Sofi will be inking the first 40 people who want a piece of their flash art. The tattoos cost $13 but a minimum of $7 for a tip is required. Designs can be in color or black and gray. Nothing can be added to the tattoo but there can be removals.
T-Dogg’s Tattoos (12149 Bellefontaine Road, 63138)
Tattoos are $20 and up. Flash art is available from artist Whitney Lynch. There are mushrooms, bananas and spooky items to choose from, with all three sheets up on Lynch’s Instagram
. The shop is open from 12 to 6 p.m. with ink offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Happy Friday the 13th.
