Monday, August 16, 2021

Alcohol And Aquatic Life Await At St. Louis Union Station Aug. 19

Posted By on Mon, Aug 16, 2021 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge The St. Louis Aquarium is hosting the fan-favorite Under the Deep Brew Sea event this week. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS UNION STATION
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS UNION STATION
  • The St. Louis Aquarium is hosting the fan-favorite Under the Deep Brew Sea event this week.

Someone get the Little Mermaid on the shell phone, St. Louis Union Station is headed under the sea.

This Thursday, August 19, Union Station is hosting another edition of its Under The Deep Brew Sea after-hours event at the St. Louis Aquarium (201 South 18th Street). From 6 to 9 p.m., attendees over the age of 21 can enjoy different Anheuser-Busch beverages. Eight different beers ranging from Shock Top Zest to the classic Bud Light are available to sample.



The touch pools will be open in order to offer attendees a hands-on experience. Along with the touch pools, other fish will be available to gaze at with wonder. Shark Canyon will also be available for viewing, just in case Shark Week wasn’t enough to tide you over last month.

Tickets are $35 with discounts offered for aquarium passholders. Guests can add a spin on the St. Louis Wheel for an extra $10. A hotel package beginning at $105 is also up for grabs, which includes two tickets to the event and a one night stay at St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

Masks will be required when not drinking and social distancing is also in practice. The event is operating at reduced capacity. General admission tickets can be purchased at stlouisaquarium.com.

