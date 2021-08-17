Not So Quiet! Concert Series Returns to St. Louis Public Library

St. Louis Public Library ventures beyond the bookshelves and out to the steps of its building with the return of its Not So Quiet! Concert Series on August 19.
Taking place at the Central Branch on 1301 Olive Street, Chicago-based band Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials will transform the steps into a stage and give St. Louisans something to groove to once more. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials has been around for nearly 30 years, playing festivals and traveling the globe.
The event will have limited seating. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Outside food and drink — including alcoholic beverages — are okay, but glass bottles are not allowed. The last show hosted by the library was in late 2019, but the Not So Quiet! Concert Series has been around for over ten years and has featured a variety of artists.
If August 19 doesn’t end up working out for you, don’t worry. The Buder Library(4401 Hampton Avenue) has a concert scheduled for September 16. Superjam, a rock band, will take over the library’s parking lot for “the most epic Not So Quiet! in history,” according to the library’s website. The website says Superjam is all about the music of Journey, Steve Miller Band, Queen and other greats.
Performances are scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The events are free and anyone can attend. View more information on the library’s website slpl.bibliocommons.com.
