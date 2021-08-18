Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

St. Louis Jewish Community Center's Used Book Sale Is Back

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge Go get your used books while they're hot. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / PAUL SABLEMAN
  • Photo courtesy of Flickr / Paul Sableman
  • Go get your used books while they're hot.

There's nothing like cracking the spine of a nice, hardcover book or the smell of the pages as you flip through a thrilling novel. If it's been a minute since you held a book in your hands, The Jewish Community Center’s used book sale has you covered.

Maybe you just need to add more to your ever-growing to-be-read list? You’re still in luck because the center's website is boasting "thousands of books" will be available. Ranging from mystery to science fiction to fantasy, there’s something for everyone at the fair.



Hosted by the Jewish Community Center (2 Millstone Campus Drive), the Used Book Sale will end its year-long hiatus and take place on August 22 through August 26. Books will be available for children, as well as audiobooks sold on CD or DVD. The sale will also feature different creative mediums: CDs, records and DVDs will be ready to purchase.

Bibliophiles willing to fork over a little cash for a first shot at the books for sale can pay a $10 fee to browse the August 22 "Preview Day" beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. Free admission will be offered Monday, August 23 through Wednesday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last day of the sale runs August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring a $5 fill-a-bag offer.

Proceeds from sales will benefit the Jewish Community Center’s cultural arts department.

Donations of books are not accepted due to limited storage and a full backlog of books. However, after the sale is finished on August 26, the Jewish Community Center will begin accepting books for the next sale.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the Used Book Sale. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event will be required to enter the venue. Masks also must be worn by all participants while inside the building.

Visit jccstl.com for more information on the event.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
