Embrace Your Inner Italian With Wine Walk on The Hill in St. Louis This Weekend
By Jenna Jones
A little bit of wine and a lot of the historic Italian neighborhood makes for a good weekend.
A pinch of great pasta, a dash of even better pizza and a spoonful of history is what makes The Hill the best spot in St. Louis to feed the craving for anything Italian. This weekend will add a little more Italian to the neighborhood by filling up your wine glass.
The yearly Wine Walk on the Hill is back on August 28 and gives St. Louis wine connoisseurs a passport to sample different Italian wines from more than fifteen different businesses. Beginning at 12 p.m., wine wanderers can walk the streets of The Hill, taking in the sights and stores the neighborhood has to offer. Local musicians will populate the streets and become the soundtrack of the event, making sure your ears are just as pleased as your taste buds.
Guests will receive a souvenir wine glass in addition to the wine samples. VIP guests will receive a t-shirt commemorating the event. For those who don’t want to drink or are the designated drivers, the event is free.
Sponsored by The Hill Business Association and Altar’d Events, regular tickets cost $35 and VIP admission is $50. Registration is at Rose of The Hill (2300 Edwards Street)
beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event is rain or shine, with participants required to be 21 or older. Purchase tickets online at purplepass.com
