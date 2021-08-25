Billy Corgan Releases Video Hyping Upcoming Wrestling at the Chase Event

Introducing himself as “William Patrick Corgan,” ya boy from the Smashing Pumpkins has released a new video hyping the big wrestling event at the Chase Park Plaza(212 North Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-633-3000) this weekend.
Always a fan of sports, Billy Corgan founded his own wrestling brand in 2011 before buying the National Wrestling Alliance (the NWA) in 2017. He’s spent the years since as a big wrestling boss, growing his brand and hosting events.
Corgan’s event at the Chase kicks off this Saturday and will feel like a nostalgic trip back in time for many older St. Louisans in attendance. The Chase (which is now technically named The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis), hosted wrestling events for years and television station KPLR 11 aired the matches from 1959 to 1983 in a TV show called “Wrestling at the Chase.”
“It’s my honor and privilege to bring to you the official card of NWA 73 from St. Louis on August 29th at the historic Chase,” Corgan says in the clip. “Wrestling hasn’t been there for 37 years. Yes, the NWA is bringing it back to you.”
The four-day festival still has some tickets available. Though one event is already sold out, Corgan says that fans can join in on the experience via pay-per-view on Fite.
See the full video below.
