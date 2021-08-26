Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Reschedules Dates, Adds Yoga Classes

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
-
Just a liiiittle bit longer until we can hop into some paintings.
The good news is the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
is still coming to St. Louis. The bad news is that we now must wait until October 1 to hop into one of Van Gogh’s post-impressionism paintings.
Yes, you read that right. If you were hoping to hop into “Starry Night” by mid-September, you have to wait just a few more weeks. The touring exhibition had to postpone their arrival in St. Louis. Beyond Van Gogh experienced a delay in delivery of special equipment needed to put the show on and production.
Beyond Van Gogh uses projector technology to bring the paintings to life. The event will now run until November 21 and still takes place on the Galleria grounds. In addition to the immersive experience, the exhibition is partnering up with Yoga Buzz, a St. Louis-based organization, which allows yogis to practice inside their favorite Van Gogh painting. The classes will be offered weekly, so stay tuned for updates.
In an email to customers, the exhibit said they would waive rescheduling fees and would provide refunds to those who haven’t rescheduled their tickets and can’t make the new dates until September 30.
If you couldn't make the original dates but now can, tickets begin at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children. Visit vangoghstlouis.com
to purchase tickets.
Tickets are being rescheduled quickly. If you have tickets and need to pick your new date, visit this website
to get step-by-step instructions on how to exchange your current tickets. Guests are also advised to email hello@vangoghstlouis.com with any questions.
Note: An earlier version of this article had an incorrect reason for the exhibition's delay. We have since corrected it and regret the error.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.