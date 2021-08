VIDEO: Even More Words that People From St. Louis Can't Pronounce

Words People From St. Louis Cant Pronounce Pt. 2 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i5ZPtamd2K — WAG. (@ItsVinciBih) August 25, 2021

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

St. Louis comedian Wag Da Vinci is a tireless student of local dialect. After his May expose on words St. Louis can't pronounce racked up thousands of views on social media, he's returned to once again expose St. Louis' accent in all its vowel-flattening glory. As with part one , Wag's display of word-shaming is clearly in good fun, even when he's jokingly threatening the viewer with an elbow to the face for pronouncing "CAN'T" like it rhymes with "PAINT.""You know that's not how you say that word!" he says, lunging toward the screen at various points. "I should elbow you!"Obviously, the way someone pronounces "Marinara" isn't a cause for a violence, but Wag is clearly on to something here — or is it "HERR?" We'll just have to wait until Part 3.