Thursday, August 26, 2021

VIDEO: Even More Words that People From St. Louis Can't Pronounce

Posted By on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 10:31 AM

St. Louis comedian Wag Da Vinci is a tireless student of local dialect. After his May expose on words St. Louis can't pronounce racked up thousands of views on social media, he's returned to once again expose St. Louis' accent in all its vowel-flattening glory. 

As with part one, Wag's display of word-shaming is clearly in good fun, even when he's jokingly threatening the viewer with an elbow to the face for pronouncing "CAN'T" like it rhymes with "PAINT."



"You know that's not how you say that word!" he says, lunging toward the screen at various points. "I should elbow you!"

Obviously, the way someone pronounces "Marinara" isn't a cause for a violence, but Wag is clearly on to something here — or is it "HERR?" We'll just have to wait until Part 3.

SEE ALSO: St. Louis Is Loving This Video Clip of Words We Can't Pronounce
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
