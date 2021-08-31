Volpi Foods Announces St. Louis Mural Contest Winner

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY VOLPI FOODS
-
A rendering of what the winning mural, painted by artist Jordan Bauer, will look like on a wall.
Volpi Foods’ plain, white wall is about to get a whole lot more color.
Jordan Bauer, a 29 year old artist, was selected to paint a mural for the business. Volpi Foods (5256 Daggett Avenue, 314-446-7950)
hosted a mural contest in July
, with voting taking place in August. The goal was for the mural to honor the “vibrant heritage of the Hill community,” according to a statement from Volpi Foods’ CEO Lorenza Pasetti.
Bauer’s painting incorporates colors from Italy’s flag and various pieces of The Hill’s history.
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY VOLPI FOODS
-
The painting done by Jordan Bauer. The artwork will be painted on Volpi Foods' outer wall.
“I wanted to display the many ‘windows’ of the Hill in a fresh style,” Bauer says in a statement. “The windows from left to right showcase diversity in the community, bikeable neighborhoods, spaghetti and meatballs, old Italian heritage, the Parish of St. Ambrose and a young and progressive next generation — windows of the past, with many opportunities toward the future.”
Bauer is from St. Louis and has had his artwork displayed across the city. He created a mural at the City Foundry and a vinyl display at the Angad Arts Hotel. He’ll begin painting Volpi’s mural between September 15 and October 7, with the unveiling on October 16.
Two runner-ups were also selected: Steven Strickland and Shawn Martin. Strickland has the chance to paint his mural inside the store.
“The Volpi storefront on the Hill has been in my family for almost 120 years,” Pasetti said in a press release. “Jordan’s design was ultimately selected because we felt that it evokes the vibrant heritage of our family’s history in the neighborhood, as well as The Hill community as a whole.”
Bauer will receive a $6,000 commission and the other two runner-ups will be compensated, as well. You can view the top five submissions on Volpi Foods’ Instagram
.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.