St. Louis Arts Organizations to Require Proof of Vaccination for Events

SCOTT FERGUSON
If you're hoping to see the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra this season, you're going to need a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Leaders of sixteen St. Louis arts organizations want to welcome their patrons back safely, and to do that, they say, COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests are a must.
Patrons of the sixteen establishments will have to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the venues.
One of the organizations, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, detailed its COVID-19 policy in a press release. Beginning September 13, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with a valid photo ID is required, while unvaccinated patrons — and children under twelve — must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The negative test can either be a PCR test taken within three days or a negative antigen test within a day of the performance.
“While our offerings are unique, all of our area arts organizations share a commitment to strengthen our communities through the arts—and to do so in the safest way possible,” Marie-Hélène Bernard, President and CEO of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, said in a statement today. “ The SLSO is proud to stand together with our peer organizations in service to the people of St. Louis.”
The SLSO’s policy will be in effect until December 1 and then will be re-evaluated to follow the latest public health recommendations.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries are three of the organizations that announced the requirements today.
The Sheldon’s policy begins for ticketed events on September 3, with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within two days required. However, the vaccination policy does not apply to the Sheldon Art Galleries — including “Golf the Galleries”
— private events or educational programs.
The Sheldon’s executive director Peter Palermo says in a press release that while the “exciting opportunity” to bring live music back weekly to The Sheldon’s stage is now possible, the organization wants to make sure it is doing so in the safest way.
“Our amazing patrons and artists have trusted and supported us throughout the pandemic,” Palermo said in a statement. “Sheldon audiences are consistently praised by our artists as the best in the country, and we know that they will happily do their part to help us safely bring concerts back to The Sheldon.”
For those not willing to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, refunds are available for The Sheldon.
The sixteen organizations join other venues like The Pageant and Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in requiring a COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test. Each venue may have slightly different requirements, so guests are encouraged to check with their specific organization on what is required to enter. Mask-wearing is also implemented in St. Louis-area venues due to mandates.
The full list of participating organizations is below:
- The Bach Society of Saint Louis
- The Black Rep
- Dance St. Louis
- Grand Center Inc.
- Jazz St. Louis
- Kranzberg Arts Foundation
- Metro Theater Company
- Modern American Dance Company
- National Blues Museum
- Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
- The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
- The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries, ticketed events beginning on September 3
- St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
- St. Louis Speakers Series
- St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, beginning September 13
- STAGES St. Louis, beginning September 24
