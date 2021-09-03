Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, September 3, 2021

Free 'Paint Louis' Event Makes St. Louis More Beautiful This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 1:46 PM



Each year, graffiti artists from around the world descend on St. Louis to participate in the massive public art project known as Paint Louis.
With the blessing of the city, these artists lay fresh art on the concrete floodwall downtown along the Mississippi River. This public canvas is called the Mural Mile and it’s located between Victor and Chouteau Avenues just south of the Arch.



The range of colorful graffiti down there is ever-changing, with favorite murals being replaced with crappy art and then repainted to become something beautiful again. The ephemeral nature of graffiti often means that fans must make frequent visits to see newer art before it disappears under a newer layer, which means that the Mural Mile attracts repeat visitors all year.


The area along the riverfront is going to be poppin’ more than usual this weekend, because Paint Louis will be in full swing. The free event is sponsored by Red Bull and also includes a DJ lineup and other festival amenities like merch, water, shade and, of course, plenty of Red Bull to keep you going.

SEE ALSO: 24 Eye-Catching Street Art Murals in St. Louis

This is a family-friendly event and it often includes activities for kids, but don’t be surprised if you smell a skunk or two off in the distance down there, if you know what we’re saying.

Paint Louis is scheduled to happen all three days of this weekend, but with rain promised tomorrow, it’s best to keep an eye on the Paint Louis Facebook page for the latest updates.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

