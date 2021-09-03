You Could Get Married in Van Gogh Painting in St. Louis

click to enlarge
The chance to get married in a painting is here, St. Louis.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is scheduled to hit the St. Louis Galleria grounds on October 1, and it’s been ramping up celebrations in preparation for the launch. The organization has added yoga classes
, recently partnered with Schlafly for a Van Gogh-inspired beer titled “Swirling Sky IPA” and now the chance to get married at the exhibit is up for grabs.
The exhibit teamed up with multiple St. Louis wedding companies for the opportunity to offer one lucky couple a masterpiece wedding. Every aspect of the wedding is covered by the exhibit and its partners
: bride and groom attire, planning services, photography, an officiate and even a mini-moon at the Le Meridien Hotel in Clayton with a Van Gogh-themed room are all included.
And if you’re worried about being the only two at your wedding, fear not — the exhibit has space for 50 guests. A reception is also provided for you and your guests to celebrate your newfound nuptials, featuring a Vincent-themed cake designed by Wedding Wonderland Cake Studio and food catered by 23 City Blocks Catering.
Clementine’s Creamery will also provide treats and some of that limited edition beer mentioned earlier will be served. Music will also be pumping, so put on some dancing shoes.
The wedding date’s set for November 10 with winners notified by October 6, so ditch your original plans and apply on bridestl.com
.
