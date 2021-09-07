Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

St. Louis' Most Eligible Colin Is Hosting A Game Night at the City Museum

Posted By on Tue, Sep 7, 2021 at 2:36 PM

Hang out with Colin O'Brien for a night on top of the famous rooftop. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE

Colin O’Brien is spreading the love. After a wildly successful dating website debut, the man many have deemed “St. Louis Most Eligible Bachelor” is now co-hosting an event with the City Museum (750 North 16th Street) to help other singles mingle. O’Brien’s event could also double as the perfect date night — it’s whatever you want it to be.

Adult Game Night at the City Museum has O’Brien and Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL, the Facebook group that launched him to internet and local fame, as hosts to the event on September 10 from 7 to 11 p.m. The idea is to meet new people and play games on the rooftop of one of St. Louis’ best attractions.



click to enlarge Colin O'Brien lounging in merch that he sells on the site. The opportunity to speed date O'Brien will be one game at the Adult Game Night on Friday. - PHILLIP HAMER PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Phillip Hamer Photography
  • Colin O'Brien lounging in merch that he sells on the site. The opportunity to speed date O'Brien will be one game at the Adult Game Night on Friday.

Since that fateful post about his dating site launch, O’Brien has updated the Facebook group saying he has had several dates, an estimate of over 300 people contacting him to get to know him and has done interviews all over the nation. He even has had a few radio show interviews in Canada. Now, O’Brien will help host the game night at the City Museum with the opportunity to speed date him.

There will be plenty of other games to play, which includes Jenga, beer pong, Uno, and corn hole. The Ferris wheel on the rooftop will also be open, along with slides and the school bus. Music will be played by DJ Rico Steez.

The event is 21 and up with tickets costing $25. Guests must purchase tickets online and wear masks while indoors. The Facebook group says wristbands will be provided to distinguish your relationship status, making it easy to let people know what’s going on in your love life and if you’d prefer to be approached or not.

Purchase tickets on citymuseum.org.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free 'Paint Louis' Event Makes St. Louis More Beautiful This Weekend Read More

  2. St. Louis Arts Organizations to Require Proof of Vaccination for Events Read More

  3. You Could Get Married in Van Gogh Painting in St. Louis Read More

  4. St. Louis Man’s Dating Website Is Going Viral on Social Media Read More

  5. Volpi Foods Announces St. Louis Mural Contest Winner Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 1st, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation