St. Louis' Most Eligible Colin Is Hosting A Game Night at the City Museum

Colin O’Brien is spreading the love. After a wildly successful dating website debut
, the man many have deemed “St. Louis Most Eligible Bachelor” is now co-hosting an event with the City Museum (750 North 16th Street)
to help other singles mingle. O’Brien’s event could also double as the perfect date night — it’s whatever you want it to be.
Adult Game Night at the City Museum has O’Brien and Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL
, the Facebook group that launched him to internet and local fame, as hosts to the event on September 10 from 7 to 11 p.m. The idea is to meet new people and play games on the rooftop of one of St. Louis’ best attractions.
click to enlarge
-
Phillip Hamer Photography
-
Colin O'Brien lounging in merch that he sells on the site. The opportunity to speed date O'Brien will be one game at the Adult Game Night on Friday.
Since that fateful post
about his dating site launch, O’Brien has updated the Facebook group saying he has had several dates, an estimate of over 300 people contacting him to get to know him and has done interviews all over the nation. He even has had a few radio show interviews in Canada. Now, O’Brien will help host the game night at the City Museum with the opportunity to speed date him.
There will be plenty of other games to play, which includes Jenga, beer pong, Uno, and corn hole. The Ferris wheel on the rooftop will also be open, along with slides and the school bus. Music will be played by DJ Rico Steez.
The event is 21 and up with tickets costing $25. Guests must purchase tickets online and wear masks while indoors. The Facebook group says wristbands will be provided to distinguish your relationship status, making it easy to let people know what’s going on in your love life and if you’d prefer to be approached or not.
Purchase tickets on citymuseum.org
.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.