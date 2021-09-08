Tickets to Walk Through Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park in St. Louis Are On Sale Now

Although we may be in for a “bone-chilling” winter, nothing can stop the thrill of walking or driving through and seeing the dazzling light displays set up in honor of the holiday season. Walk nights at Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park(9551 Litzsinger Road) return this winter season and tickets have been placed on sale.
Winter Wonderland's websiteboasts that more than one million lights will be on display, with the walks beginning November 19. The scheduled walk nights run until December 13. Santa will also be in attendance at the park's walks, visiting the North Pole until 8:45 p.m. Winter Wonderland takes place rain or shine, so you’re encouraged to dress accordingly with the weather.
If you’re bringing your baby to meet Santa or just to enjoy the display, strollers are allowed, as well as dogs on leashes and cameras to take photos of the whole family. Hot chocolate, desserts and other drinks will be on-site for purchase in case you need a pit stop to refuel your holiday spirit.
On opening weekend, you’ll have the chance to attend on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. After that, the walks only take place on Mondays.
If walking isn’t your thing, then the ability to drive through or take a carriage ride is still available. Check Winter Wonderland’s website to find a date to drive through. The drive-through display begins November 24 and ends on January 1, 2022. Tickets don’t go on sale for carriage rides until October 1 and begin at $110 for a six person carriage. Cars pay once you arrive at the park, beginning at $15.
Tickets for the walk are $8, not including fees and are selling fast. Buy them on MetroTix or visit winterwonderlandstl.com to see the park’s schedule and buy tickets there.
