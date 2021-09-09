Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

City Foundry Hosts Third Taste of Black St. Louis Event This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge Three days of fun, coming at ya. - TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS / RFT FILE PHOTO
  • TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS / RFT File Photo
  • Three days of fun, coming at ya.

Three days of music, food and conversation are coming to the City Foundry (3730 Foundry Way) this weekend, September 10 through September 12, from 12 to 9 p.m. The Taste of Black St. Louis is a festival that “highlights the quality, diversity, and the economic impact of food and beverages primarily sourced from Black-owned businesses in the state of Missouri,” according to a press release.

More than 60 vendors will be in attendance, with the event serving up food demonstrations, chef battles and music from DJs and bands. There will also be a Black business marketplace. Founder of Taste of Black St. Louis Aisha James said in a statement she wanted to create something that “celebrated the history of African American chefs.”



“Our roots are embedded in the soul of this country. From farming to preparing meals of slave owners, this country was built on the nourishment the ancestors provided from mouthwatering recipes, tinctures, natural medicines and healing salves, and recipes that have been passed down generations,” James said in a press release. “We are a very long way from where we were but there is so much further we can go.”

The festival anticipates over 20,000 attendees. It’s the third year this event is being put on, with the last time the festival was hosted drawing out more than 23,000 people.

That being said, COVID-19 protocols are in place, with masks required and sanitation stations provided throughout the space. BJC Healthcare and acting director of health for the City of St. Louis Frederick Echols have arranged for COVID-19 vaccinations to be available at the event, as well.

Local restaurants, such as Goss’Up Pasta, will sponsor catering for the event and A&C Wine & Spirits sponsors the bar for the weekend. A kids corner is also at the event for the young ones that are tagging along.

Tickets to the event are free and the full schedule can be found at tasteofblackstl.com. VIP experiences that include catered appetizers, private seating and more cost $125.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
