This Missouri Quartz Crystal Dig Is Free and Fun for the Whole Family

As winter closes in, finding COVID-safe outdoor activities to do with your kids is going to get harder. So while we’re all outside running around and soaking up the last bit of warm sun, it’s good to know that we’ll still have some outdoor options in the colder months, too.
The “Epic Quartz Crystal Public Machine Dig” happens in Mineral Springs, MO in early November, and it’s a great way to get outside while getting to take home some cool souvenirs from your experience.
This crystal dig happens over 200 acres and not only is it free to participate, you also don’t need to register to attend. They’re going to have a big machine on site to move around earth for quartz hunters, but you’re welcome to bring your own shovels and other digging tools. You can even bring your dog, too, as long as it stays on-leash.
They’ll be selling five-gallon buckets for $3 each on site that day, but you can bring your own, too. (Which is wise because they say they might run out.) There’s no limit to how much you can collect, either, so bring as many buckets as you dare.
The only real cost involved is that it will be $35 for each quart-filled five-gallon bucket that you want to take home. But since some of the huge, gorgeous quartz pieces would sell for much higher prices in a shop, it’s still a good deal all around.
The dig happens Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is hosted by The Crystal Collector, who you might’ve already seen on YouTube digging amazing things out of the Earth.
