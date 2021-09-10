St. Louis Art Fair Returns This Weekend to Downtown Clayton

Art galleries, food and live music are slowly all coming back to life after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the businesses into a virtual format for much of last year. The Saint Louis Art Fair joins a list of returning in-person events with its comeback this weekend. With a theme of “Reconnect Through Art,” the fair opens at 5 p.m. today, September 10, and runs until September 12. The fair takes place in downtown Clayton
Restaurants, entertainment and various artwork will all be front and center at the fair. Two stages are set up for performances. Jazz music, cover bands, solo singers and more will perform throughout the weekend. Dancers will also be taking the stages. Galleries showcasing the work of over 150 artists who come from all over the country
For the little artists, there will be an arts and crafts project center to slap together something their parents can keep for years to come. On Saturday, enter the “Creative Castle” from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids can create a mini sensory bin, paper bag hats or find another project. All projects are listed on the Saint Louis Art Fair’s website
Also included in the fair is “Restaurant Row.” Clementine’s Creamery, Pappy’s Smokehouse and Kimchi Guys are just three of the eleven St. Louis-area restaurants that will be serving up some delicious bites at the event. Scoops, an ice cream shop, sits right next to the kids’ corner, a bit further from where the other restaurants will be set up.
The fair runs tonight from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s free to attend. Find full schedules and programs on saintlouisartfair.com
