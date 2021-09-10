Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, September 10, 2021

VIDEO: Budweiser Updates September 11 Commercial Ahead of Anniversary

Posted By on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM


Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, Anheuser-Busch has updated its memorable Super Bowl commercial for the occasion.

The St. Louis-based brewery brought tears to the eyes of millions of Americans with the airing of the original advertisement, which shows the Budweiser Clydesdales bowing with the Statue of Liberty in the background, facing toward where the Twin Towers once stood. It only ran once.



Following the original plotline, the video has been digitally updated for a clearer quality. However, when the Clydesdales take their bows now, a digitally altered skyline appears: one where the Tribute in Light art installation — two beams of light representing the two fallen towers — is visible, along with the One World Trade building.

The video ends with “twenty years later, we’ll never forget.”

The advertisement was also updated in 2011 for the ten year anniversary. Fox 2 Now reported the updated ad is scheduled to run during two sports games tomorrow: the Yankees vs. Mets game at 6:40 p.m. Central Time and the Navy vs. Air Force game at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
