Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 13, 2021

The Rep's Dreaming Zenzile Tells the Story of South African Activist Miriam Makeba

Posted By on Mon, Sep 13, 2021 at 6:57 AM

click to enlarge Star and writer of "Dreaming Zenzile" Somi Kakoma in rehearsal. - COURTESY THE REPERTORY THEATRE / LILIANA BLAIN-CRUZ
  • Courtesy The Repertory Theatre / Liliana Blain-Cruz
  • Star and writer of "Dreaming Zenzile" Somi Kakoma in rehearsal.

Dreams have always been at the center of Somi Kakoma’s life. Raised in Champaign, Illinois, by South African immigrants, her family often encouraged her to dream and never discouraged her from becoming an artist.

More famously known as simply "Somi," the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has crafted a musical based on her dreams. Kakoma’s first-ever musical Dreaming Zenzile will premiere at The Repertory Theatre (130 Edgar Rd, Webster Groves, MO 63119), showcasing just how far Kakoma’s dreams have taken her.



Originally scheduled for an April 2020 premiere date, the jazz musical was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Dreaming Zenzile will premiere on September 17.

The musical is set on the last night of Zenzile Miriam Makeba’s — better known as Miriam Makeba — life. Makeba was a South African singer and anti-apartheid activist. She was also involved in the civil rights movement. On the night the musical takes place, Makeba was performing in Italy. When she finished her performance, she walked into the wings of the theatre, had a heart attack and died.

"I love the idea that she finished the show," Kakoma tells the RFT. "I thought it was such a beautiful death, as tragic as that is to lose someone that major to African culture and music and jazz. It's still such a beautiful way to go, but it’s still a decision to finish the show and then walk off."

The musical goes through a journey with Kakoma starring as Makeba and four other actors as chorus members who double as spirits and ancestors. The chorus members have the duty of telling Makeba it is her time to go while she decides if it really is her time.

In Xhosa, Makeba's native language, zenzile means "You have brought this on yourself." Kakoma said this idea of “you have done it to yourself” brought on the conversations that Makeba and the spirits have in the musical.

"She’s deciding when she’s going to do it to herself because she always had agency," Kakoma says. "So, they’re talking to her about her life journey and why it’s time. It takes the audience through a journey of what her life has been and what her contributions have been."

The idea of the musical originally spurred from dreams Kakoma had after her father had died in 2009. When she began having dreams of her father and Makeba having conversations, she found comfort. In many ways, she said the dreams of Makeba helped her move through the grief. Kakoma said she felt in the dreams that Makeba helped her talk to her father “and feel at peace with my choice to be an artist."

Five years later, Kakoma had not written or talked about the dreams she was having. In a conversation, her friend brought up that no one had told the South African activist's story yet. A light bulb went up for the singer. Kakoma knew creating this musical was meant for her.

"Sometimes these things show up in our hearts and it’s not that, 'Oh this is something I want to do,' it's something you might feel called to do," Kakoma said.

After that, Kakoma got to work. She applied for grants and researched Makeba's life. Kakoma said she initially thought the piece was going to be about the conversations she had in her dreams with Makeba and her father, but realized a lot of Makeba’s story had not been told.

The musical brought Kakoma home to the Midwest. Kakoma had previously known Hana Sharif, the artistic director for the Rep, after meeting her in Baltimore.

"When we reconnected, I was grateful that she said, 'Maybe this is why we were connected to begin with,'' Kakoma says. "It's always such a meaningful thing for a person to take a risk."

Sharif detailed in a press release that it’s “an incredible gift to open our season with Somi’s incomparable portrayal of the beauty and complexity of Miriam Makeba’s journey.” She’s excited for St. Louisans to be the first to experience the production after eighteen months of waiting. After the musical wraps up in St. Louis, it’ll head to theaters in New York City and New Jersey.

"I’ve been carefully watching the development of this piece since its earliest stages and am thrilled to produce it as a world premiere musical in St. Louis," Sharif said in a statement in 2020. "This is a true passion project for Somi, whose radiant talent will make this production unforgettable."

Kakoma emphasized the importance of being near home for her debut musical, saying there was something really special about being able to share the musical in the Midwest. She joked that she expected her mom to arrive at the shows with a whole caravan.

The idea, Kakoma said, is that the musical asks people to dream for 90 minutes.

What started out as a musical about recurring dreams morphed into the piece that it is — an homage, a remembrance and a history lesson. After years of Makeba being erased from American history due to her marriage to Black Panther Stokely Carmichael, Kakoma hopes this prompts her audience to remember or research Makeba.

"For me, what’s more important is that her story be told," Kakoma says. "Because at the end of the day, no one is Miriam Makeba."

Tickets range from $29 to $99. The musical runs until October 3. Anyone interested in attending can grab tickets at repstl.org.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Arts Blog »

Trending

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race Returns to St. Louis This Weekend Read More

  2. VIDEO: Budweiser Updates September 11 Commercial Ahead of Anniversary Read More

  3. This Missouri Quartz Crystal Dig Is Free and Fun for the Whole Family Read More

  4. UPDATED: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Releases Yoga Class Dates Read More

  5. St. Louis Art Fair Returns This Weekend to Downtown Clayton Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8th, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation